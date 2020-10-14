Drag Race royalty organise virtual fundraiser event in memory of Chi Chi DeVayne

Iconic performer Latrice Royale has brought together Drag Race alumni for a very special virtual fundraiser show in tribute to the late Chi Chi DeVayne.

On Friday, October 16, Drag Race royalty will be celebrating the life and power of Chi Chi DeVayne with a fundraiser show for the Scleroderma Foundation. The show includes Latrice Royale, Ongina, Kennedy Davenport, Chad Michaels, Morgan McMichaels, Trinity the Tuck, Thorgy Thor, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Honey Davenport, Shangela, and Aquaria.

Royale announced the virtual tribute on Twitter by writing, “2020 has been a rough year on so many levels, but one of the most difficult challenges I faced was the loss of my good friend and sista girl Chi Chi DeVayne to scleroderma.”

#2020 has been a rough year on so many levels, but one of the most difficult challenges I faced was the loss of my good friend and #sistagirl #ChiChiDeVayne to #scleroderma. I watched her struggle behind the scenes, and felt inspired to do something to celebrate her and many of pic.twitter.com/uL0VK54bbe — Latrice Royale Inc. (@LatriceRoyale) October 13, 2020

DeVayne tragically passed away at the age of 34 after battling pneumonia in August this year. Her death was mourned across the LGBTQ+ community as many shared memories of her kindness and talent.

“I watched her struggle behind the scenes, and felt inspired to do something to celebrate her and many of my sisters from RuPaul’s Drag Race agreed to join me in a virtual tribute to our dearly departed sister, and I am proud to share this with all of you this Friday, October 16 @ 8 PM EST on TWITCH. All donations can be made during the show or in advance,” Royale continued.

The virtual show will be raising funds for the Scheldorma Foundation to support their Hope Raisers: Raising Hope For A Cure campaign. Their goal has been set at $5,000 in aid of this wonderful cause.

On the donation page, it reads, “In honor of Chi Chi DeVayne, I am Hope Raising for the Scleroderma Foundation to help those whose lives have been affected by this disease and I need your support!”

“All contributions are for the Scleroderma Foundation to use to help find a cure for those whose lives have been affected by scleroderma,” the page further states.

The virtual tribute show can be found on Twitch here.