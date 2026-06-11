Drogheda Pride returns in 2026 with weekend of fabulous events

Drogheda Pride has announced its full list of events for its return on June 19 and June 20, 2026. There’s plenty to look forward to, including live entertainment, comedy shows, the parade and more.

This year’s celebration is the 10th official Drogheda Pride. While they have been celebrating since 2015, the organisers were unable to celebrate in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The night of Friday, June 19, will mark the start of the festivities, with the Pride pre-party being hosted in The Barrel Room. Doors open at 8pm, and the show will begin at 9pm. It will consist of a comedy night featuring Irish comedian David McSavage of The Savage Eye, as well as Therese Cahill, self-described as “Ireland’s first limp-up comic”.

Tickets for the event are €12 and are available via Eventbrite.

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The day after, on Saturday, June 20, the 2026 Drogheda Pride Parade will take place. It will begin at 12pm at King Street Car Park. Given that Drogheda is the largest town in Louth, organisers anticipate the parade will attract people from all over the county.

Later that evening, the organisation’s main event will be headlined by returning guest, Tailor Maid Colby. Supporting acts will also be on the bill, including drag performer Bon Bon, AIDXN G, who just released their single ‘DIRTY LAUNDRY’, and pole dancing performer Avatar Guille.

Organisers spoke about the main event in a social media post, saying, “Get ready for the biggest night of Drogheda Pride 2026 as we bring an unforgettable show to The Barrell Room! Expect dazzling performances, fierce energy, and a night of pure Pride celebration.”

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The 2026 festival is supported by the Night-Time Economy Adviser for Drogheda, Louth County Council, Ireland’s Ancient East, Visit Louth, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Love Drogheda and Great Nights Louth.