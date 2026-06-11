Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan comes out as lesbian during Pride celebrations

Former Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan has come out as a lesbian, marking Pride month with a heartfelt and celebratory announcement.

On June 8, Kathan took to Instagram to share a carousel of vibrant photos capturing moments with friends during Pride festivities. In one standout image, she wore a vest top with the word “GAY” printed on it.

“Shout out to my fellow late in life lesbians! HAPPY PRIDE!!!” she wrote in the caption, followed by heart emojis in the colours of the lesbian flag.

The post was met with an outpouring of support from friends and fans alike. Among those commenting were her former Vanderpump Rules castmates Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, as well as Kath Ebbs, ex-partner of JoJo Siwa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayna Kathan (@daynakathan)

Kathan first appeared on Vanderpump Rules during its eighth season in 2020. Although her time on the show was relatively brief, she quickly became a fan favourite and a recognisable figure within the reality television world. Since leaving the series in 2021, she has continued to engage audiences through her biweekly podcast, Disrespectfully, which she co-hosts with Katie Maloney.

Kathan had previously identified publicly as bisexual, having come out in 2019 during an episode of the show centred around LA Pride. Reflecting on that time, she said: “That was my first L.A. Pride ever though… but then I also came out as bi,” adding, “I just feel so much lighter now that that’s out there”. She and Ariana Madix memorably referred to themselves as “bi sisters” during the episode.

Elsewhere in the Vanderpump universe, current cast member Venus Binkley recently shared that he felt “proud” to be the only openly gay member of the rebooted series. The twelfth season has sparked debate, with some viewers criticising the new cast as influencers rather than genuine restaurant staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR.

Fans have warmly embraced Kathan’s news. “My favourite lesbian! I love you so much!!!!!” Maloney wrote, while Kath Ebbs added: “See u in LA town soon gay.”