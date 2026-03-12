Dublin Pride announces unmissable 2026 festival of community events

Dublin Pride has announced the dates of the 2026 festival, which will bring thousands of people to the Irish capital for the biggest celebration of diversity and inclusion on the island.

With community at its heart, each year Dublin Pride gathers over 100,000 people to march through the streets in protest and celebration. Taking place from June 24 to 28, this year’s festival is set to be no less exciting.

Stressing that community always comes first, Dublin Pride announced that LGBTQ+ groups and non-profit organisations will once again be leading the parade. With no fees involved, groups and organisations can register to take part in the parade at this link.

Businesses and companies that have demonstrated a commitment to the LGBTQ+ community that extends beyond Pride will also march in the parade. This second half of the parade is managed through the Pride At Work programme, and interested businesses and companies can register at this link.

Finally, public service groups, such as state agencies, political parties and trade unions, are also invited to register to take part in the march at this link.

Each year, community groups put out call-outs for volunteers to join them in marching through the streets of Dublin. However, if you’re not part of any of the above, you can simply show up on the day and join the parade along the route once the groups have moved to the quays or watch with the crowd.

Dublin Pride is committed to making the parade and festival as accessible as possible, with supports including accessible viewing areas at O’Connell Street and a quiet zone at Custom House, accessible buses and a dedicated support team. If you have more specific accessibility requirements, you can get in touch with the Dublin Pride team at [email protected].

In addition to the parade, Dublin Pride has other community-focused events in store for the 2026 festival. Their brand new event, Meeting House Square, will take place from Wednesday, June 24, to Friday, June 26, and it will be the hub of Pride activity in the city. This free event will feature community information stands, queer artists and crafters, and performances.

Taking place in Merrion Square like every year, Pride Square 2 is a free, unticketed, full-day event proudly supported by Dublin City County, the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport and our generous sponsors. Vendor applications for Merrion Square are now open, and you can find out more here.

On June 28, Dublin Pride will then return to Meeting House Square to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and to take time to remember the history of the LGBTQ+ movement and those who came before us.

For people who wish to keep the celebrations going on Saturday, June 27, the Mother Pride Block Party will be back with a bang at their legendary location at the National Museum in Collins Barracks. With three stages, multiple bars, and a stellar lineup of performers, this year’s Mother Pride Block Party is one not to miss. Grab your tickets here.

Dublin Pride is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for many LGBTQ+ charities and community groups in the island of Ireland. If you wish to support the work these amazing organisations do, you can get involved with the Pride At Work programme, book a talk or workshop from an LGBTQ+ organisation, take out an ad in GCN or make a donation.