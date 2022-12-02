Brand new Dublin Pride Hub opens just in time for Christmas

Dublin Pride’s beloved Pride Hub shop has just re-opened, right in time to get the perfect queer gifts for all of your LGBTQ+ family and friends this Christmas.

Open until December 23, the shop has found a new home in the heart of Dublin and is fully stocked up with Dublin Pride merchandise along with brilliant gift ideas from Irish LGBTQ+ creators and organisations. GCN’s loud and proud collections of t-shirts, tote bags, hats and more are in great company among the other fabulous pieces by House of Dapper, Colm Molloy and ShoutOut, readily available to purchase at the Pride Hub.

“We’re delighted to have the Pride Hub once again for the festive season, this year at 5 Johnson Place,” says Jamie Kenny, Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride’s Operations and Community Engagement Manager. “Ireland needs visible queer spaces more than ever and we look forward to meeting our community over the month of December.”

Our beloved #PrideHub returns this #WinterPride, and we have a new home! Visit us at 5 Johnson Pl, D2. We got jumpers, Ts, Xmas cards – you name it, so swing by ❄️ Opening Hours:

Fri, 26/11 – Fri, 23/12

Monday – Sunday: 10AM – 7PM*

*closed Sun, 27/11https://t.co/Mmz3c3o1ew pic.twitter.com/pxdE3rtKjd — Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride (@DublinPride) November 25, 2022

Alongside the high-quality stock in the shop, you can find resources and information available from community organisations such as BelongTo and TENI. The Pride Hub also stocks condoms and dental dams for those who want a safe and inclusive space to receive them.

The Pride Hub will be open until right before Christmas and you can visit between 10am and 7pm any day of the week. Be ready to get cracking on your Christmas shopping and make all your gifts the queerest they can be this year.

The merchandise is beautifully displayed all across the shop but for those unable to access it, the Pride Hub website features a handful of items available to purchase online. And of course, you can always check out our online shop if you’re looking for GCN merch.

Christmas is right around the corner so pop down to view the colourful queer merchandise available in the store, support your local LGBTQ+ businesses and organisations and find the perfect gift for the loved ones in your life.