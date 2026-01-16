Community saddened over closure of beloved Dublin arts centre The Complex

Dublin’s arts centre The Complex has announced its permanent closure after failure from the Government and Dublin City Council to step in and find an alternative venue or purchase the building.

On December 3 last year, The Complex received a notice of eviction requiring it to leave its space on Arran Street East by January 14. After they announced the news, people in Dublin rallied to save The Complex, one of the city’s most important independent, artist-led cultural spaces.

A three-night marathon of cultural events took place in the Irish capital in an effort to save the space and urge the Government to intervene. Moreover, a petition was launched by the Save the Arts campaign group, calling on Dublin City Council and the Arts Council to step in to prevent the eviction.

An emergency motion calling for the protection of The Complex was also passed by Dublin City Council earlier this week, as pressure mounted on the Government to take action before the space was forced to close.

Despite all of this, The Complex released a statement on Thursday, January 15, to announce its permanent closure. Signed by Artistic Director/CEO Vanessa Fielding, the statement outlined how the closure was due to “the failure of Government and Dublin City Council to secure a viable resolution for an arts organisation that has operated continuously in the north-west inner city for 18 years”.

“During that time, The Complex developed into a nationally and internationally recognised centre for contemporary Irish arts, supporting hundreds of artists, freelancers, technicians, designers, producers, and staff, and providing sustained cultural infrastructure in an area of the city with limited access to the arts.

“Despite prolonged engagement and repeated assurances, no workable solution was delivered. The loss of The Complex represents a failure of cultural policy, accountability, and long-term planning within the public system.”

The Complex pointed out that their efforts to save the arts centre were hindered by a landlord who was “focused exclusively on achieving vacant possession, to maximize the redevelopment value of the site.”

Following the announcement, all events that were part of the venue’s 2026 programme have been cancelled. The community has reacted to the news by mourning the loss of such an important space and denouncing the Government’s inaction.

“This is utterly heartbreaking. The Complex was the very best of what Dublin has to offer,” someone commented on Instagram.

“Shameful and infuriating and heartbreaking in equal measure. The annihilation of a vibrant cultural life in Dublin/Ireland continues apace,” someone else shared.

Another user wrote: “This is desperately sad. A city that seems to know ‘the price of everything and the value of nothing’ – Oscar Wilde.”