Watch: Euphoria drops first trailer for highly anticipated season 3

The trailer for the much-anticipated third season of Euphoria has just landed, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in season three.

The series, created by Sam Levinson, stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi as a group of high school students who find themselves embroiled in trouble far beyond their years.

Euphoria first landed on our screens in 2019, and won acclaim for its talented cast, its distinct aesthetic and its commitment to exploring trickier subject matter, such as drug use or sexual violence. Within the queer community, Hunter Schafer’s performance as Jules, an openly trans character, was particularly well-received.

Having said that, the series has also been the source of controversy, with some critics arguing that the show’s depiction of serious subject matter was heavy-handed and prioritised shock value over sensitive exploration.

However, with over four years passing since the last season of Euphoria, many fans are still gripped by the series and are keen to know what happens next.

So, what does season three look like?

Well, for starters, the series has flashed forward and picks up with the Euphoria crew a few years after finishing high school. Rue (played by Zendaya), is far from the straight and narrow. In the trailer, we see that she is caught up in the risky business of drug dealers, with two rival gangs on her case. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), meanwhile, is engaged to Nate (Jacob Elordi), but her dalliance with adult content is proving to be a major sticking point in their relationship.

Jules, meanwhile, appears to be living her best life, although a cutaway to Maddy (Alexa Demie) appears to suggest that her luxurious life may stem from a much older partner. Or, as Maddy says herself, “It’s not that weird, every girl I meet is a sugar baby.”

In addition to these scandalous plot points, the series looks complete with plenty of gloomy lighting, salacious dancing and just a smattering of violence. It’s like we never left.

But that’s not all. This season, fans can look forward to plenty of dazzling cameos, including Colman Domingo, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler and Marshawn Lynch.

The new series lands on HBO on April 12. Watch the trailer here.