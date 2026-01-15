Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Kortuem to come out

Former hockey player Jesse Kortuem has publicly come out as gay, sharing a deeply personal reflection on his relationship with the sport and the long journey it took to feel safe being himself on the ice. In a social media post that has resonated widely within the hockey community, Kortuem credited the popular television series Heated Rivalry as part of the inspiration that encouraged him to finally tell his story.

Although Kortuem never played in the NHL, he competed at a high level as both a defenceman and a centre across several leagues. Raised in Minnesota, widely known as the “State of Hockey”, the sport was central to his identity from a young age. Yet behind the familiar sounds of skates on fresh ice and pucks striking the boards, he carried a sense of fear that followed him into every rink.

Kortuem has explained that as a teenager in the early 2000s, coming out did not feel like an option. With little positive LGBTQ+ representation in hockey or the wider media, he believed his sexuality and his place in the sport could not coexist. At just 17, he stepped away from his high school team, leaving behind both competitive hockey and the close-knit friendships that came with it.

Years later, while living in cities such as New York and Atlanta, he returned to playing at a high level. Although he was out in other areas of his life, he remained closeted within his teams, worried about how teammates might react and whether his presence would become a distraction or liability. That internal conflict persisted for years, even as his on-ice performance remained strong.

A turning point came in 2017, when Kortuem decided to attend the Sin City Classic in Las Vegas, a major LGBTQ+ sports event. There, he connected with openly gay hockey players from across the United States and Canada, an experience he has described as life-changing. Through those connections, he began to let go of the “closeted athlete” identity he had carried for so long.

More recently, Kortuem took part in the Winter Classic in Sun Peaks, British Columbia, hosted by The Cutting Edges Hockey Club. Wearing a jersey that represented both his sport and his community, he described the moment as one of peace and belonging.