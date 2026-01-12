A new Heated Rivalry sequel about the love story between hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov is in the works, according to recent reports.

After its TV adaptation hit screens in Canada last November, Heated Rivalry became a global sensation, garnering fans from all over the world. The story follows two rival hockey players, Canadian Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams) and Russian Ilya Rozanov (played by Connor Storrie), as they embark on a secret and passionate relationship spanning years.

Written by queer director Jacob Tierney, the show has attracted widespread praise for its tender portrayal of a queer love story, as well as for its bold depiction of same-sex intimacy on screen. It was finally released in Ireland on January 10 this year as well.

Following its viral success, the series has been renewed for a second and third season, with viewers all over the world celebrating the continuation of Shane and Ilya’s story. Season one of Heated Rivalry is an adaptation of book two in the Game Changers series written by Rachel Reid – with a brief deviation in episode three, which follows book one of the series.

Season two of the TV show will delve deeper into the complex dynamics of being in a secret gay relationship with your arch rival, and it will be based on Reid’s book The Long Game, the sixth in the series. Now, fans of the show and the books can rejoice even more, as it appears that Ilya and Shane’s story will not end with The Long Game.

Over the weekend, some fans found a listing on Barnes & Noble’s website for a supposed new book in Reid’s Game Changers series. Titled Unrivaled, the new sequel and final book in the series will focus once again on Shane and Ilya’s love story, picking up from the events that unravelled in Heated Rivalry and The Long Game.

The official synopsis of the new book reads: “A line has been drawn—and the hockey world is divided. For the first time in their professional hockey careers, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander have nothing to hide. For more than a decade, they kept their love a secret, but now they’re out, married, and even playing on the same team. The support is incredible. Most of the time.

“They’ve gotten a lot of love from fans who are thrilled for them. But some people in the hockey world are still reeling from their relationship reveal, and the backlash—led by popular hockey podcast Top Shelf and the #TakeBackHockey movement—is getting louder. Ilya and Shane are finally able to stand together in the light, the way they’d always wanted. And now they might be facing their biggest challenge yet.”

The book is set for release on September 29 this year, and we absolutely can’t wait to read more about our favourite hockey power couple!