Everything you need to know about Dublin Leather Weekend 2026

Our January is set to end on a particularly kinky note, as Dublin Leather Weekend will make its triumphant return in 2026. The event, which is hosted by Leathermen of Ireland, is marking its fifth anniversary, and to celebrate, the crew are hosting a stacked weekend programme.

The Main Event, which will see the crowning of Mr Dublin Leather 2026, will take place in DV8 on James’ Street at 9:30pm. Three incredible kinksters were unveiled as the contenders for this year’s title this morning – Declan, Antonio, and Fabio. Only one will emerge as Mr Dublin Leather 2026 and will go on to represent the nation at other leather competitions.

The crowning of Mr Dublin Leather is central to Dublin Leather Weekend, but outside of the competition, there are plenty of events to get involved in the fetish fun.

The weekend will officially launch with a Meet & Greet at Pennylane on Friday, January 23 – the perfect opportunity to mix and mingle, especially if you’re a newcomer to the scene.

On Saturday, January 24, the search for Ireland’s best boy is officially on, as the fourth Puppy Ireland takes place in Pantibar from 12:30pm. Afterwards, enjoy an afternoon of tunes and games at the Leathermen of Ireland’s Legendary Music Bingo from 2-3pm.

At 3pm, kinksters can look forward to Shine: The Rubber Spotlight, the festival’s first-ever event dedicated to rubbery goodness, which will take place in Pantibar.

As the evening draws in, Dublin Leather Weekend will expand to Pennylane, where attendees can settle in with a pint and nibbles. Meanwhile, in Pantibar, a Femmes and Thems social will kick off at 5pm, hosted by Scarlett Rose – Ms Southeast Leatherfest.

Between 6-9pm, the annual Leather Dinner will take place in Trinity City Hotel, where this year’s contestants and friends can tuck into a three-course meal. The following day, Sunday, January 25, the community will recuperate with a Leather Lunch at 12:30pm in Fade Street Social.

From 2:30pm, guests are invited to join civil rights activist Tonie Walsh for the Sites of Social Resistance Tour of Ireland. Attendees will be guided through the city streets, hearing a wide variety of stories, from the heart-warming to the tragic.

Later that evening, Dublin Leather Weekend will conclude with a bang. Head to The George from 7:30pm for Drag Bingo and Boogie and dance the night away.

You can find more information on leathermenofireland.ie.