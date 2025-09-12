Elska travels to Rome to capture photos and stories of local queer men

Elska has released its 54th edition; this time, the spotlight falls on Rome, marking the first time the series has ventured into Italy.

Since its launch 10 years ago, the project devoted to capturing queer men through intimate photography and raw personal writing has travelled the world in search of local communities, producing over 50 editions set in cities from Buenos Aires to Bangkok, Kyiv to Cape Town. More than 800 men have taken part so far, none of them professional models or celebrities, but rather everyday people sharing unvarnished glimpses of their lives. Their stories range from tender coming-out tales to sharp reflections on politics, race, religion, and desire, often matched with photographs shot in their homes and on their city streets.

Rome, however, proved unusually challenging to capture.

“Ever since Elska began, people have been asking us to make an issue in Italy, and finally after ten years, we’ve done it,” says editor and chief photographer Liam Campbell. “But this was one of the hardest editions to put together. Persuading men to take part wasn’t easy, whether it’s the shadow of the Vatican or simply a more conservative atmosphere, there was a lot of hesitation. So managing to feature nine men in the end felt like a miracle.”

Inside Elska Rome, readers will find diaries written during Campbell’s trip alongside conversations with the men he met. The pages touch on life under Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government, the ever-present influence of the Catholic Church, the realities of dating Roman men, and the struggles faced by queer people of colour.

Naturally, there are also plenty of mentions of coffee and food, because what would Italy be without them?

Elska Rome is available in print and digitally, with a companion zine. You can find more online at the official Elska website, offering even more stories and hundreds of extra images.

