Exhibition of queer artists of colour held to benefit homeless LGBT+ youth

A New York City-based design studio, TRNK, is hosting a digital art exhibition which will raise funds for homeless queer youth.

The exhibition, MIEN, showcases the work of queer artists of colour and all proceeds are going towards the Ali Forney Center.

TRNK founder Tariq Dixon told the Advocate that he worked with a mix of artists in order to “bring their diverse prints into conversation with one another.”

Naima Green is just one of the artists on display. She’s based in Brooklyn and is the creator of ‘Pur·suit’ – a deck of playing cards which features queer womxn, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people. As well as being an educator, she also has a master of fine arts in photography.

Another artist featured in the exhibition is Dorian Ulises López Macías. A photographer of fashion and documentary, López Macías is behind the Mexicano project.

Mexicano is a photographic project spanning over a decade at this point which celebrates the diversity of Mexican identity. It’s been reviewed in a number of international outlets, including The New York Times and El País. His work has also been previously showcased in a number of high profile exhibitions such as the Photo Vogue Festival of 2018.

Nelson Morales is also a photographer on display. He’s been completely focused on covering gender, body identity and sexual diversity through photography since 2008.

His work includes ‘Ticunas’, which includes a poster depicting a group of women from the Colombian Amazon. He won first place in the Pride Photo Award in the Netherlands last year.

Guanyu Xu is another accomplished photographer, with some of his work being found in the Museum of Fine Art in Houston. His work aims to explore his complex identity – he combines the personal and political by displaying the intersection of his identity as a Chinese American who comes from a conservative family but grew up in the US.

The exhibition has coincided with the worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Dixon continues: “For all of their uniqueness, queerness, and individuality, I also feel that the power in these artworks lies in how universally human they are.

“A humanity that society often attempts to deny us, but one to which every conscionable person can relate if he/she/they tries.”

For more information on MEIN see trnk-nyc.com