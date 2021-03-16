Friends Of Dorothy Season Two podcast launches with a lineup of unmissable guests

The hit podcast, Friends Of Dorothy, returns today, Tuesday, March 16 for Season Two, and will be once again hosted by leading Irish drag artists Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair. Running weekly until December, listen as the queens engage in candid and camp conversations with an incredible array of international LGBTQ+ talent, as well as important allies, to discuss their lives, influences, passions, and latest projects.

Streaming across all leading platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Google Podcasts, this new series of episodes will also feature additional video interviews and bonus content released through YouTube and IGTV.

In the first episode of Friends Of Dorothy Season Two, Candy and Kiki are joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star, BenDeLeCreme, and future guests will include Bob The Drag Queen, Derry Girls’ Jemma-Lee O’Donnell and Siobhan McSweeney, Sabrina’s Elisa Donovan, and Queer Eye’s Jai Rodrigeuz, to name but a few.

Speaking on the upcoming season’s release, Candy joked: “When we called ourselves to let ourselves know that we were renewing it for a second season, we were ecstatic. You should see the flowers I sent myself. This season takes what we loved about the first and amps it up several glittering notches – It’s camper, funnier and the lineup is incredible.

“We’ve been having so much fun with our guests and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been up to. While queer spaces are still closed and we can’t gather together, we hope our show makes people smile a little during these trying times. We have also been inviting many local legends from queer spaces around the world to come co-host with us and our queer culture correspondent, Max, as a way of lifting them up, which we have all loved.”

Candy Warhol has been one of Ireland’s leading drag acts for a decade. Currently based in Cork, she is the host of Dragony Aunts, the Comedy Central UK show which just finished its second season. More locally, Candy is the producer and host of ‘Mockie Ah’ – Ireland’s leading drag family and queer cabaret, with regular sell-out shows, club nights, festival performances, and an upcoming documentary to be aired on RTÉ.

Her podcast partner, Kiki St Clair, is the queen of the west and Galway’s leading drag star. For the last four years, she has been producing ‘Club Gass’ – the LGBTQ+ club night and drag show which has provided a platform for dozens of new performers. Kiki is also a resident DJ and host at venues across Galway, and in recent years has become a regular at national Pride shows and festivals.

The first episode from Season Two of ‘Friends Of Dorothy’ is available to stream now on all leading platforms, and check out the official website to stay up to date.