Gamers boycott Women's World Cup tournament over exclusion of trans women

A growing number of professional gamers and national teams have announced they will boycott the upcoming Dead by Daylight Women’s World Cup following confirmation that trans women will not be allowed to compete. The tournament, scheduled for 2026, has quickly become the centre of a major controversy within the gaming and esports community.

The backlash began when streamer and artist Julia Canda revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on December 3 that she would be stepping down from Team USA. In her post, Canda criticised both the decision to exclude trans women and the event’s management.

“I’ll be leaving Team USA for the 2026 DBD Women’s World Cup,” she wrote. “I love the idea of a women’s tournament, but one run by a male Kick streamer with a history of using AI graphics doesn’t sit right at all and if a percentage of women aren’t allowed to participate (these being mostly trans women), I certainly won’t be either.”

I’ll be leaving team USA for the 2026 DBD Women’s World Cup. I love the idea of a fem tourney but one run by a male Kick streamer who has a history of using AI graphics doesn’t sit right at all & if a percentage of women aren’t allowed to participate (these being mostly trans – — juls (@julcanda) December 4, 2025

Her announcement was soon echoed by Twitch streamer Jiggledeath, who had recently been named captain of the UK team. She stated on X that she could not, in good conscience, represent her country in a competition that excludes trans women.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been made aware that trans women are not allowed to participate, so I am withdrawing myself from this tournament,” she wrote. “I stick by my community, and I don’t want to take part in something that excludes incredible women.”

Entire national teams have since taken the same stance. Team USA formally withdrew, with its captain affirming: “I do believe trans women are women.” Team Canada stated that it “does not stand with excluding trans women” and shared alleged screenshots of a Discord exchange with tournament organiser Fishcadito. In the messages, the organiser reportedly confirms that trans women will not be allowed to compete in the World Cup.

Team Canada will be withdrawing from the tournament. Trans women are women and we as a team do not stand with excluding trans women. https://t.co/5qFdSZJPSu — Squish (@squuishxo) December 4, 2025

In response to the escalating criticism, organisers issued a statement apologising “if this situation has caused discomfort for any player”. They maintained that the decision was made in the interest of “safety and competitive integrity”, but claimed they are committed to continued dialogue with the community of gamers and to exploring more inclusive approaches and the inclusion of trans women for future editions of the event.

