J-pop rapper and XG member Cocona comes out as transmasc non-binary

Cocona, a member of the Japanese hip hop and R&B group XG, has come out as transmasculine non-binary in a heartfelt Instagram post shared on the day of their 20th birthday.

Cocona is part of XG, a Japanese pop and hip-hop group which debuted in 2022 and is now based in South Korea. The group rose to fame with singles such as ‘Woke Up’ and ‘Million Places’ and has already won two MTV Video Music Awards in Japan.

XG are well known for their rap-heavy tracks and street-dance aesthetics, which distinguish them from more mainstream K-pop and J-pop groups. The group is composed of seven members: Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya, and Harvey.

Taking to the group’s Instagram on their 20th birthday, Cocona shared: “As I reach this new chapter in my life, I want to share something that’s been in my heart for a long time.

“I am AFAB transmasculine non-binary,” Cocona wrote. “Earlier this year, I had top surgery. I was born and perceived as female, but that label never represented who I truly am. I live in a way that feels more masculine and true to who I am.”

The singer shared more about their journey so far. “The hardest thing I’ve ever faced was accepting and embracing myself. But as I slowly began to do that, I was able to open a new door. That moment changed the way I see and understand the world, and it gave me the courage and strength to grow.”

Cocona concluded their message by thanking all the people who stood by them and supported them through their life, including their family and the other XG members.

Their post has already received over 1.3 million likes, with many fans praising Cocona for their courage in sharing the news despite the industry that they’re in.

“It’s so important for people have representation, so someone as famous and talented as them to come out like this it will be such a great example for others to follow. I’m so happy they can be who they are,” a fan wrote.

The K-pop industry is generally very conservative, especially around gender identity and sexuality. Few idols have spoken openly about it and only a handful have come out as LGBTQ+. Earlier this year, K-pop idol Cherry from the group JWiiver came out as trans during a livestream. In April 2025, JUST B member Bain came out as gay live on stage.

