Drag queen Pattie Gonia raises over $1 million for charity by hiking 100 miles in full drag

Drag performer and environmental activist Pattie Gonia has completed an extraordinary 100-mile hike along the Californian coast, raising more than $1.1 million for organisations working to make the outdoors more inclusive. Along the way, Pattie documented each day of the challenge for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, who enthusiastically encouraged her from start to finish.

The hike culminated with Pattie Gonia crossing San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge before celebrating with cake at the weekend. In total, nearly 35,000 donations contributed to the impressive fundraising sum, which will be divided among eight non-profits dedicated to diversifying access to nature.

“Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t make a difference,” she said upon reaching the finish line. Reflecting on her beginnings in drag, she added: “When I started being Pattie, everyone told me I was crazy. When I told people I wanted to do this fundraiser, people laughed in my face.”

She hopes her achievement proves that “combining who you are and what you’re good at to fight for the change you want to see in the world works”, noting that doubt from others can often be “a sign you’re on the right path”.

Throughout the trek, Pattie camped nightly, getting in and out of drag each day to continue the hike. Even after completing the challenge, she returned to San Francisco to perform what she called her “last show of the year”. Her commitment to the cause, she said, stems from a desire “to support these incredible non-profits that do so much work to diversify the outdoors”.

Pattie Gonia, who is well known as an outdoors enthusiast, has established herself as a prominent voice in environmental and LGBTQ+ activism. Earlier this year, she and a group of queer climbers drew international attention by unfurling a trans pride flag on Yosemite‘s iconic El Capitan.

Her advocacy frequently extends into political commentary, like when she addressed former president Donald Trump, criticising cuts to diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives as well as environmental rollbacks. In a TikTok challenge, she wrote: “My name is Pattie Gonia, and I challenge Trump to backpack 100 miles. I’ll win. And I’ll do it tucked.”

As she wrapped up her 2025 campaign, Pattie Gonia announced she would be taking a three-month winter break to rest before returning with new energy for her 2026 tour.