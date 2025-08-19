Non-binary park ranger fired for hanging trans flag in Yosemite

A non-binary park ranger has stated that they were fired from their job after hanging a trans flag from El Capitan in Yosemite. Shannon Joslin revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post published on Monday, August 18.

“Last week I was fired from my dream job as a permanent park ranger with the NPS for practicing my First Amendment right,” they wrote.

In May, they hung a 55×35-foot trans flag from a large rock face known as El Capitan while they were off duty. It flew for two hours before authorities demanded it be taken down, despite it not violating any park regulations.

“El Capitan has had flags hung on it for decades and no one has EVER been punished for it. Only me,” they continued.

Joslin said that the temporary Deputy Superintendent fired them for “failing to demonstrate acceptable conduct” as a wildlife biologist in the park. However, they noted that no part of hanging the flag was done in a professional capacity and was not done on work time.

“In an instant a person who is only working in Yosemite for a few months before they move on made a unilateral decision that would affect my entire career, work group (and the groups I work overtime for) and my community in Yosemite,” they wrote.

Joslin has worked in the national park for four and a half years, during which they have been trained as a wildland firefighter, a water rescue and search and rescue technician, and a wilderness first responder. They have also represented the park at conferences and events around the US, and state that, “No one, in any of my roles has EVER had negative comments about my conduct.”

They concluded the post by saying, “Preservation has been my life’s work—of Yosemite, the wildlife, the land, recreation, of peoples rights and safety, of community and acceptance, and now the Constitutional First Amendment.

“I want my rights and I want my career back.”

The post has sparked an outpouring of support, including from drag artist and environmental activist Pattie Gonia, who was one of the lead organisers in helping Joslin hang the trans flag in Yosemite.

“First of all, this is a direct violation of your First Amendment rights,” the performer shared. “To strip you of your position is not only an affront to your personal freedom but an attack on the very values of service, dedication, and community that you embody to the whole Yosemite community.

“This is about silencing those who oppose injustice, and we must not let that happen.”

During Donald Trump’s second term as US President, the National Park Service has removed pages and information about trans history, including references to Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, from its websites. Furthermore, signage at the Muir Woods National Monument was changed to remove historical context about racism and the role of women.

