Star-studded lineup announced for concert in support of trans rights

A formidable roster of artists and public figures is set to unite at Wembley Arena next March for Trans Mission, a large-scale charity concert in solidarity with the trans community. The event, organised by musician and actor Olly Alexander in collaboration with the Mighty Hoopla festival, aims to raise both funds and awareness at a time of intensifying hostility towards trans people in the UK.

Taking place at the OVO Arena Wembley on 11 March 2026, Trans Mission will feature performances from an impressive array of LGBTQ+ artists and allies. Confirmed acts include Sugababes, Wolf Alice, Romy, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Christine and the Queens, Beth Ditto, Beverley Knight, Jasmine 4.T, Kae Tempest, Adam Lambert, MNEK, Kate Nash, Bimini, HAAi, Fat Tony, Sink the Pink, Tom Grennan, Tom Rasmussen, and more to be announced.

The programme extends beyond music, with appearances from influential cultural and political figures such as actor Ian McKellen, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, comedian Grace Campbell, author Shon Faye, actor Nicola Coughlan, Green Party leader Zack Polanski, Mawaan Rizwan, Juno Birch, Layton Williams and Russell Tovey, among many others.

Funds raised will support the Good Law Project, known for pursuing strategic legal challenges to promote equality and accountability, and Not a Phase, a trans-led charity dedicated to improving the lives of trans adults in the UK.

In a statement, Alexander emphasised the urgency of community-driven action. “In these times, community action isn’t just important, it’s essential. Through solidarity, creativity and collective fundraising, we can fight back against the politics of fear and exclusion and build a world where everyone can thrive,” he said.

He highlighted the vital role of trans and non-binary people in shaping the UK’s cultural landscape and promised an “unforgettable night” of unity and celebration.

Event organisers Glyn Fussell and Jamie Tagg of Mighty Hoopla said the concert had been a long time in the making. Both stressed the need to stand publicly with the trans community amid rising hate crimes and discrimination, describing the evening as an act of allyship and resistance.

Tickets are already on sale, priced from £28.50 or €33. More performers and guest speakers will be announced in the coming months, solidifying the concert as one of the most significant cultural events supporting trans rights in recent years.