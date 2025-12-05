Pride Vibes radio turns into podcast to platform queer voices across Ireland

Pride Vibes, hosted by Irish broadcaster Mia Poland, is a vibrant, community-driven podcast and radio show dedicated to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices across Ireland. Part of the Onic Originals network, Pride Vibes celebrates queer stories, culture, history, and lived experience through warm, open conversations with guests from every corner of the community.

Born as a radio, Pride Vibes has now also turned into a podcast where LGBTQ+ people can speak freely, safely, and authentically about their lives. Each episode features interviews with activists, artists, advocates, historians, and everyday queer people whose stories illuminate the diversity of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ experiences.

While deeply rooted in queer culture, Pride Vibes is intentionally made for everyone. Listeners, LGBTQ+ and allies alike, are invited to hear stories that reveal shared humanity, demonstrate resilience, and spark connection. The show balances contemporary conversations with important historical context, offering both entertainment and education.

At the heart of Pride Vibes is a simple mission: to amplify Irish LGBTQ+ voices and to create an entirely safe, familiar, and welcoming space in the media for people to share their stories, their triumphs, challenges, histories, and hopes for the future. The show also acts as a bridge between communities: helping listeners who may think of themselves as “different” discover unexpected common ground with LGBTQ+ people and experiences.

Mia Poland’s journey into queer broadcasting began in community radio on UCC 98.3FM with their early podcast Otherwise Engayged. Alongside broadcasting, she contributed LGBTQ+ writing to The Evening Echo, broadening their role as a storyteller and advocate.

Mia’s authentic voice and commitment to representation led to them being invited to host Out in Cork, a programme highlighting local queer stories and issues. After a year in the role, they were asked to take the helm of Pride Vibes, where their passion for community storytelling found its perfect home.

Today, Mia’s empathetic interviewing style and genuine interest in people underpin the spirit of the show. She sees Pride Vibes not only as a platform but as a community one that has opened doors to countless connections with LGBTQ+ people across Ireland, she may never have met otherwise.

Some of the most meaningful conversations on Pride Vibes podcast involve speaking with those who stood at the forefront of Ireland’s queer history. By preserving and sharing these voices, Mia hopes to give listeners a sense of reassurance and pride in how far the community has come and a reminder of the work still ahead.