GAZE gives sneak peek into 2025 festival showcasing best of Irish and international queer cinema

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival is set to return in 2025 in all its glory, and they’ve just offered us a first glimpse into this year’s exceptional lineup. Taking place from July 29 to August 4 at the Light House Cinema and Irish Film Institute, the festival will showcase the best of queer cinema from Ireland and beyond.

This year, the festival will mark its 33rd edition with a spectacular programme packed full with queer culture and cinema. Offering a little taste of what they’re cooking for the 2025 event, GAZE has revealed a few of the films screening at the festival. Here’s a sneak peek:

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror

Marking the 50th anniversary of the all-time cult classic queer film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, GAZE is organising the Irish premiere of Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror. This 2025 American documentary honours the legacy of the 1975 musical film, which has become a global cultural phenomenon. Produced and directed by Linus O’Brien, son of Rocky Horror creator Richard O’Brien, this is one not to miss if you’re passionate about queer culture.

I’m Your Venus

Another unmissable documentary, I’m Your Venus traces the life and legacy of Paris is Burning’s late star Venus Xtravaganza. Decades after Venus’ murder, this film brings together Venus’ biological and ballroom families in a joint effort to reopen the case to find Venus’ killer. Having received raving reviews, the film has been lauded by the Hollywood Reporter for its “humanising portrait of the legendary performer”.

Lesbian Space Princess

As one of the festival gems, Lesbian Space Princess represents an incredible example of queer animation. Get swept up in this Australian absurdist animated comedy and join the titular space princess on her galactic quest to save her bounty hunter ex-girlfriend from the Straight White Maliens.

Dreams In Nightmares

Closing the festival with a trailblazing new voice, Dreams In Nightmares is a 2024 internationally co-produced ‘dramedy’ that offers humour, hope, and exciting new queer futures at a time of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. Written, directed, and produced by Shatara Michelle Ford, the film follows three queer women on an emotional, confrontational, and hilarious road-trip across Trump’s divided America. Get ready to explore queer kinship, resistance, and pleasure in this cinematic antidote to troubled times.

You can get your tickets for any of the above screenings here. This is just a small taste of what the 2025 GAZE festival has on offer, with a programme packed with 100 films from all around the world. Expect sexy international features, eclectic Irish and international shorts, and Irish, European, and World premieres throughout the newly extended seven-day festival.

The full programme will be announced at GAZE’s launch taking place at the Irish Film Institute on June 24 during Pride Week. The event will also feature a special preview screening of Hot Milk, a bold and evocative adaptation of Deborah Levy’s acclaimed novel.

The evening will also feature an emotional return to Making History, Anna Rodgers’ moving short documentary that captures the joy, relief, and significance of that unforgettable day in 2015 when Ireland said Yes to Marriage Equality. Be warned, tissues are strongly advised.

For information on the full programme, keep an eye out for more announcements coming up soon on GAZE’s official website.