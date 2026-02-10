Reflecting on GCN’s legacy as the publication marks its anniversary as Ireland’s LGBTQ+ media

Today, February 10, marks GCN’s 38th year in publishing, giving us a prime opportunity to reflect on the past, present and the future of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ media.

Tonie Walsh and Catherine Glendon founded Gay Community News in 1988, at a time when consensual, same-sex sexual activity was a crime in Ireland. The publication was, and still is, a vital lifeline for the queer community in the country. At the time, GCN didn’t just publish the news; it celebrated culture, pushed for change and offered connection to a community that was deeply stigmatised.

Over the years, GCN grew, and as it did, Ireland evolved. In GCN’s 38 years, the country has undergone immense change. We’ve seen decriminalisation, gender recognition, Marriage Equality, the repeal of the Eighth Amendment, and many more victories. Ireland has become a more progressive, safer space for the LGBTQ+ community, but we still have much to achieve to make this country inclusive for all.

As we prepare for another year of activism, connection, and community engagement, GCN’s past and present editors are taking a moment to reflect on the importance of a free, independent LGBTQ+ media.

“GCN, Ireland’s queer paper of record, marks its 38th birthday in a world where niche print publishing has collapsed or remains behind an expensive paywall and where news management is increasingly manipulated or censored by bad-faith actors, both private and public,” said co-founder and former editor Tonie Walsh.

“Produced to the most exacting professional standards and yet forever free at point of use, the magazine remains a marvel of queer community publishing, not just in Ireland but across the world. Don’t take it for granted. Treasure it. Support it. Contribute to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

Former managing editor Lisa Connell acknowledged the vital role GCN plays in amplifying queer voices.

“The publication stands as a powerful reminder of why local queer media matters: to educate, to entertain, to inform, and to celebrate our community,” she said.

“Our solidarity lives in our visibility, and GCN continues to be a proud and necessary presence in Ireland’s cultural landscape. I’m immensely proud of what GCN achieved during the time I worked there and deeply inspired by the team leading it today.”

Connell, who co-founded Mother, also reflected on the club night’s partnership with GCN. “It feels especially meaningful to me that, through Mother, we fundraise for GCN every week and come together each year at the Mother Pride Block Party to support its future and celebrate the power of queer community,” she said.

Former manager Michael Brett said his time at GCN showed him “how essential queer media is; not just as a source of information, but as a reflection of who we are and the future we’re fighting for.”

“For 18 months, I had the privilege of witnessing the incredible dedication behind the scenes, but it’s the people at GCN and you, our readers, who truly shape the publication. Your stories, your creativity, and your steadfast support make GCN what it is,” he said.

“GCN covers the moments and movements that transform Irish society, documenting history as it unfolds and ensuring that LGBTQ+ narratives are never erased. It gives space to the stories no one else tells and tackles the issues that push us toward a more equal tomorrow.”

He added: “From its first issue to today, GCN has remained for the LGBTQ+ community, by the LGBTQ+ community, and it aims to be fearless, vital, and deeply rooted in solidarity.”

Anna Nolan, Chair of the NXF, remembers how GCN was first published in the same year she came out.

“I was 22, excited, scared, naive,” she said. “GCN was bold, strong, supportive, like a friend wrapping their arms around me, saying: ‘Everything will be ok’. GCN has always been, and will always be, the lungs of the LGBTQ+ community. I am so proud to play a small part, as Chair of the NXF, which publishes GCN, and I take my responsibilities very seriously. I know how much GCN means to our community, as it meant the world to me way back in 1992.”

GCN’s Managing Editor, Stefano Pappalardo, paid tribute to GCN’s legacy.

“The fact that GCN was founded at a time when homosexuality was still illegal in Ireland still feels so inspiring,” he said. “It is a huge testament to the courage, work and dedication of an incredibly committed group of people who came together to give our community a voice, and to create a space where our stories could be heard, reflected and represented. We truly stand on the shoulders of giants.

“A lot has changed since then, but one thing has remained the same almost four decades later: the vital need for a free, accessible and independent media organisation that tells our side of the story. Especially at a time when we are seeing a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, misinformation, and attempts to erase or demonise parts of our community, GCN’s role as Ireland’s free independent LGBTQ+ media and paper of record has never been more important.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to GCN over the past 38 years, from journalists, photographers and creatives, to the previous and current teams who continue this vital work, and to the organisations and businesses who support and believe in our mission. It is an honour and a privilege to carry GCN’s legacy forward.

“And last, but certainly not least, thank you to our wonderful community for trusting us with your stories, engaging with us, attending our events, and for your continued support. It really means the world.”

GCN has always been for the community and by the community. If you are in a position to do so, you can support GCN by donating what you can to our Birthday Fundraising Campaign. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a big difference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

Another way to support GCN, and to enjoy a fabulous night out, is to join us for our second-ever So You Think You Can Drag.

GCN’s amateur drag competition is back with an incredible line-up, including social media stars Sian Conway and Cian Griffin, AKA gaylgeoiri; TV host and podcaster Fionnuala Jay; actor and Dancing with the Stars‘ competitor Michael Fry; activist and Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin co-founder Ollie Bell; Poz Vibe Tribe’s Conor; Aerach Aiteach Gaelach’s Kevin Johnston; Glória LGBT+ Choir’s Ailish; plus more to be announced!

Taking place in The George on Friday, February 27, and hosted by the incredible Davina Devine, this is not to be missed. You can secure your ticket at this link.