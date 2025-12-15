Demonstration held outside Girl Guides headquarters to protest trans ban

This weekend saw about 100 protestors, many of whom were Girl Guides, or former Girl Guides, take part in a demonstration outside Girlguiding’s headquarters in London and across the UK.

The demonstrations were in response to a recent decision made by the UK scouting organisation to no longer allow trans girls to be members.

In announcing the ban last month, Girlguiding said the decision was “difficult” and made with a “heavy heart” in response to the UK’s Supreme Court’s exclusionary ruling, which defined sex as assigned gender at birth under equality law.

This weekend’s protests were organised by Guiders Against Trans Exclusion, an independent volunteer collective that advocates for the inclusion of trans girls in Girl Guides.

Protestors held signs with messages of trans inclusion referencing Girl Guide culture. One sign read “A Guide is a Good Friend and Sister to All Guides”. Another said, “All Girls Can Do Anything”.

In addition to organising the protests across the UK this weekend, Guiders Against Trans Exclusion have been advocating for inclusion online.

In a post on Instagram, the group said that their love for Girlguiding and its values is what prompts them to push for trans inclusion.

“It is our love that compels us to speak out against this decision, and our love that urges us to act, and our love that urges us to act to protect the organisation and its members from this harmful policy,” the mission statement read.

“We acknowledge that this was not the decision Girlguiding wanted to make, and that there were legal pressures beyond their control. We still believe that this was the wrong decision to make, and as such we are going to stand up and speak out against this injustice, just as Girlguiding taught us to do.”

The group also set out a series of objectives. The first is to “make it clear to Girlguiding in the strongest possible terms that its membership does not support this policy, and urge them to reverse the decision”.

Guiders Against Trans Exclusion also pledges to “vocally and publicly demonstrate our support for our trans members and the trans community at large”.