‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor revealed as MAGA donor

Gloria Gaynor has been revealed as a major donor to Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign. The singer is famous for hits like ‘I Will Survive’ and ‘I Am What I Am’, both considered to be LGBTQ+ anthems.

The revelation comes after Gaynor was selected by the US President to receive a Kennedy Center honour alongside Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, George Strait and Kiss. Trump has taken over as chair of the renowned concert venue after firing its president and dismissing all Biden-appointed board members. He personally approved each honouree, saying he rejected several suggested artists because they were “wokesters”.

Gaynor has since confirmed that she will accept the award, hoping that it will allow her to “continue with the inspirational phenomenon that began with ‘I Will Survive’,” as per the Daily Mail.

“Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose.”

Aligning with her support for the MAGA campaign, Gloria Gaynor has donated nearly $22,000 to right-wing politicians and organisations since 2023. FEC records discovered by MeidasTouth show that she gave $476.18 to Ted Cruz, $356.15 to former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, $2,160.57 to current Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and $1,14.10 to Trump’s National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, among others.

Since 2023, the 81-year-old has also repeatedly donated to WinRed, a fundraising platform for the Republican Party, with amounts ranging from 50 cents to $104.10.

Speaking about the singer, Trump said, “‘I Will Survive’ is an unbelievable song… I’ve heard it, you know, like everyone else here, thousands of times, and it’s one of those few that get better every time you hear it, and nobody can sing it like her.”

Released in 1978, ‘I Will Survive’ became a symbol of resilience and empowerment for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the ‘80s. To this day, the disco track is regularly heard in queer bars around the world, as it continues to resonate with those who have faced oppression.

