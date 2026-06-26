Graham Norton and Madonna sit down for special interview about her legendary career

Irish presenter and comedian Graham Norton has interviewed the legendary singer Madonna in a very special segment looking back on the performer’s incredible career. The conversation was recorded at KOKO studio in Camden, London, the same stage that hosted Madonna’s first ever UK show in 1983, as well as the launch of her beloved 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

During the interview, airing on June 27, Norton will have an in-depth discussion about the accomplished and eventful life and career of the pop icon. This special interview comes just days before the release of her new album, Confessions II, on July 3, a sequel album to Confessions, 43 years later.

Topics to be covered include a unique look back on the early days of her career, her long-standing involvement in the UK music scene, more recent moments such as her Coachella performance and much more.

While the interview will mainly feature Graham Norton and Madonna, other big names are set to appear, such as well-known collaborator Stuart Price. Together, Madonna and Stuart will pull back the curtain on the production, inspiration, creative processes and story behind the new album.

Speaking about the moment, Graham Norton stated, “As a lifelong fan, it is always a thrill to interview Madonna, but to meet her on the dance floor where she first performed in London over thirty years ago felt incredibly special. She remains a legendary pop icon who is still doing what she does best – getting people up to dance!”

Being the voice behind eight Number 1 singles and four Number 1 albums in Ireland, Madonna has solidified herself as one of the most influential artists in the world. With seven Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she has defined music history over her 44-year career. Now, this interview promises a riveting recounting of the artist’s iconic life.

If you are interested in watching Graham Norton’s interview with Madonna, it is airing on Saturday, June 27, at 9pm on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One.

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