Palmerstown to host first-ever Pride event full of family-friendly fun

The west Dublin suburb of Palmerstown is holding its inaugural Pride event on Sunday, June 28. The community day will take place from 2pm to 5pm on Manor Road. This will see the village join a long list of regional Pride events around the country.

The family-friendly event will feature lots of fun activities for all ages, including face painting, caricatures, children’s mascots, music, and a camp dog show. The day is open to all who wish to come and support the LGBTQ+ community, as organisers aim to “make D20 a place where everyone feels seen, supported, and celebrated.”

The Doggy Diva Dog Show will look to crown Palmerstown’s proudest pooches, with categories for the furry fashionistas with the best dressed diva and the most glamorous, talented and charming dogs. There are also awards for best trick, best personality, and people’s choice.

The D20 event will be hosted by Dublin-based drag queen, makeup artist and comedian, Dylan Jordan, while the up-and-coming, hard-working young disc jockey, DJ George, will take to the decks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Jordan (@itsdylanjordan_)

Sweets and treats such as slushies, popcorn, and candy floss will be available on the day to keep attendees refreshed and ready for the action, and all proceeds from the event will go towards an autism-friendly initiative for the Dublin 20 area, “helping us build a more inclusive and neuroaffirming community.”

The Palmerstown Pride Community Day is sponsored by local mainstays Palmerstown Community Council, Palmerstown Credit Union, and Jojo’s Cafe. Jojo’s is a pet-friendly, community-focused café in the village. Applications for the Doggy Diva Dog Show are available at Jojo’s on Manor Road if your pup wants to partake.

The first Palmerstown Pride is on Manor Road on Sunday, June 28, meaning you can go to Dublin Pride on Saturday, Palmerstown Pride on Sunday, and still get home in time for a takeaway and an early night after a big weekend! Find out more here.

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