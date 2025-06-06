New guidance launched in Ireland to support LGBTQ+ inclusion in mental health services

On June 6, a landmark new guidance was launched in Ireland to support staff working across mental health services in delivering more inclusive and equitable care to LGBTQ+ people. The document follows a review that highlighted how LGBTQ+ people face disproportionate levels of mental distress and unmet needs.

Launched this morning at the LGBT Ireland National Conference, the guidance was produced by the Mental Health Commission with the aim of providing accessible guidance to mental health professionals. The document offers “a deeper understanding” of the unique challenges that LGBTQ+ people face when accessing mental health services in Ireland.

The guidance is based on an evidence review which highlighted the disproportionate levels of mental distress and unmet needs members of the LGBTQ+ community face, especially young people and trans individuals.

The review found high rates of suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and self-injury among LGBTQ+ people. Moreover, it highlighted a prevalence of anxiety, depression and eating disorders among gender and sexual minorities.

These findings are supported by other research conducted in Ireland, including Belong To’s Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland research and the My LGBTI+ Voice Matters study. These studies have highlighted how LGBTQ+ individuals experience a higher mental health burden in comparison to the general population.

LGBT Ireland welcomed the launch of the document, with CEO Paula Fagan saying it is a “practical and much-needed” guidance. She added, “This document is a vital step toward changing that trajectory by equipping staff with the tools and awareness they need to treat LGBTQIA+ service users with dignity, understanding and respect.”

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission John Farrelly commented, saying: “Many LGBTQIA+ people face significant mental health challenges that may not always be adequately addressed.

“Our guidance document is a response to that reality,” Farrelly added. “It recognises that even where staff only have a surface-level understanding of LGBTQIA+ issues, their openness to learn and evolve is key to delivering truly inclusive care. This guidance is a call to action for mental health services to continue to become more responsive, affirming, and equitable.”

Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler also welcomed the guidance, saying: “Everyone who uses a mental health service should feel confident that they can access services which are inclusive, compassionate and completely non-judgmental.

“I encourage all those who deliver and work in mental health services to implement the important and practical steps contained in the guidance.”