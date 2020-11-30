Happy Birthday, Pantibar! The beloved LGBTQ+ space turns 13

Happy Birthday, Pantibar! Lucky number 13th birthday…or maybe unlucky, for we all are in the midst of lockdown, wishing we could be dancing the night away at this iconic Dublin spot, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t celebrate this bars birthday.

Pantibar first opened its doors in 2007, and this delicious little place made waves quickly establishing itself as a firm favourite on the scene making it a regular stop on a Saturday night out. The bar was quickly established as a welcome aesthetic addition to the wonder that is Capel Street. (Even if they did have to fight to save their iconic sign).

Owned by the Queen of Ireland herself, Panti. She has lovingly run the bar from day one with General Manager Shane, Manager Bruno, the swoony bar staff, the dreamy door staff (Hi, John & Phil), the drag menagerie, the beautiful Bunny and all the rest of the staff across 13 years who’ve kept us safe, entertained and libated.

Pantinbar has been a beloved go-to LGBTQ+ space for the community from quiet mid-week pints, to fundraising quizzes to iconic all-day Pride street parties and the gag-worthy design courtesy of Niall Sweeney, we are truly blessed.

Now even though Pantibar has seen some rough spots this year with restriction levels constantly shifting and changing, many are now looking to the future of when we can return and party the night away at Pantibar.

People from all over are celebrating Pantibar’s birthday. Locals to celebrities to even fellow global queer spaces abroad are wishing this iconic spot and giving much love and needed support to icon Panti Bliss.

The legendary Vauxhall Tavern sent their many happy returns to Pantibar from across the sea.

Happy birthday to this Dublin icon. 🏳️‍🌈❤️🇮🇪 https://t.co/Xg7ygcKp36 — Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) November 29, 2020

Brendan Courtney reminded us all to look on the bright side:

This too shall pass! And I’ll be forcing you to do ‘dance routines’ ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Brendan Courtney (@BrendanCourtney) November 29, 2020

And Crossy encouraged us all to raise a glass in Panti’s honour:

Il raise a glass tonight 🍷 — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) November 29, 2020

Plus, many locals are looking to a happier future, filled with nights out at Pantibar:

Unlucky 13. But 14 is going to be a killer party!!! pic.twitter.com/9ZxRGAyn9Q — It's … Jamie Stewart's account! (@jimthevic) November 29, 2020

I hope you are able to open again soon and it's my good intention to finally go.🧉🍹🍸👗👠 — Eve (@SissyEve8419) November 29, 2020

Happy Birthday. Despite it all, she looks gorgeous. Standing tall and proud as ever. So looking forward to saying hello again 😘 — Alan Palmer 🏳️‍🌈 (@PalmerAlan) November 29, 2020

So to all who are missing Pantibar on its birthday, chin up. Just think of all the wonderful times and the amazing things Pantibar and Panti Bliss have done for this community–from giving a safe space to those who need it, to education on HIV and HIV testing, to giving so many a voice when they felt powerless.

And just think of next year–next year there will be dancing and feasting and drinking on the corner of Capel Street in Dublin 1. Until then, this community will show up in droves to show Panti and Pantibar the love and support it needs and deserves. Happy Birthday, Pantibar!