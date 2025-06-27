Hayley Kiyoko announces leads for highly-anticipated Girls Like Girls film

The iconic and multitalented Hayley Kiyoko announced the leads for her feature film directorial debut, Girls Like Girls, on June 24, 2025, the 10th anniversary of the fan-favourite music video that started it all. Up and coming actors Maya da Costa and Myra Malloy will play the young lovers in the film.

Kiyoko posted on Instagram a video of the moments she revealed the casting selection to da Costa and Malloy respectively, with the titular song playing in the background.

“Today is the 10 year anniversary of the release of ‘girls like girls’ – the music video,” Kiyoko said in her caption. “What a journey it’s been, and continues to be.

“I am beyond grateful to all of you who have been on this wild ride with me since the very beginning. So here we are, a decade later, meeting the lead actors of our film for the first time. A film that up until now was just a crazy dream that has now come to life.”

From its release as a song in February 2015, to the beloved music video launched in June the same year, to becoming a novel in 2023, to now becoming a film, ‘Girls Like Girls’ truly has been on quite the adventure.

The story follows Asian American teen Coley as she falls for her friend Sonya. Sonya, however, has a boyfriend. A story of first love that is highly relatable to many, Kiyoko has expressed how important this narrative is to so many people and how grateful she is to have these people following along.

da Costa and Malloy similarly expressed gratitude and excitement. In an Instagram post, da Costa, who will be playing Coley, shared, “I still have no idea what to say but it’s something along the lines of I’m so grateful and excited for the opportunity to be part of telling this iconic story. Hayley and everyone else who holds this story in their heart, thank you for trusting me and I can’t wait to show you what I’ve got xo~coley.”

Malloy also took to Instagram, saying, “girls like girls. hayley, where do I even begin. thank you for gifting me this opportunity of a lifetime. glg has such a huge chunk of my heart and everyone else’s who has followed you along this journey for a decade. how fucking lucky are we. happy mf pride. i love you – xoxo Sonya.”

While there is no information about a release date or start of production, the news of the casting brings the Girls Like Girls film one step closer to being a reality.

