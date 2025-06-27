Seven trans trailblazers added to LGBTQ Wall of Honor in Stonewall Inn

The National LGBTQ Task Force and the International Imperial Court Council inducted seven transgender icons into the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor in the legendary Stonewall Inn on June 26, 2025, just two days before the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

The LGBTQ Wall of Honor was erected in 2019 with 50 queer individuals being inducted to honour the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Since then, a group of LGBTQ+ icons, activists, and leaders–including Marsha P Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Audre Lorde, James Baldwin, and Harvey Milk–have been posthumously inducted into the Wall of Honor to celebrate their contributions and memories every year.

This year’s inductees all being trans is no accident. Due to the increasing attacks on the transgender community, legislatively and physically, they wanted to honour trans individuals and highlight their contributions and experiences.

The Communications Director for the National LGBTQ Task Force, Cathy Renna, said, “This year’s focus on transgender trailblazers and changemakers underscores the importance of recognizing our history and the current climate for our trans siblings. As we continue to fiercely battle against attacks on our trans and nonbinary communities, we are honored to uplift their legacies. Their courage inspires our ongoing fight for liberation, both within the Task Force family and across every queer advocacy organization.”

Nicole Murray Ramirez, the founder of the LGBTQ Wall of Honor and the CEO of the International Imperial Court Council, added, “A community–indeed, a movement–that does not know where it came from or whose shoulders it stands on does not really know where it’s going. In these times, when there are radical and extreme campaigns trying to erase our transgender community, the Imperial Courts and Task Force are reminding us all that transgender people have not only always been here, but have also been some of our community’s most dedicated activists and leaders.”

This year’s honourees include Alan L Hart, Chilli Pepper, Jiggly Caliente, The Lady Chablis, Lynn Conway, Ruddy Martinez, and Sam Nordquist.

Alan L Hart was a physicist and novelist, as well as a contributor to tuberculosis research and a pioneer in the use of X-rays for tuberculosis diagnosis. He was also one of the earliest known trans men to receive gender-affirming care.

An LGBTQ+ rights and AIDS awareness activist, Chilli Pepper was a symbol for speaking up for yourself and others. She was known for her appearances on talk shows, such as Oprah Winfrey’s, to shine light on her life and experiences as a trans woman.

The next inductee to the LGBTQ Wall of Honor is Drag Race icon Jiggly Caliente, also known as Bianca Castro-Arabejo, who passed away earlier this year in April. She was on season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race and season six of Drag Race All Stars, along with playing Veronica Ferocity on the television series Pose, before being a judge on Drag Race Philippines.

The Lady Chablis was an actress and performer known for her portrayal of herself in the film adaptation of the 1994 book Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Her character and essence were admired along with her authentic representation of a Black trans woman.

In addition to being an activist, Lynn Conway was a STEM icon. She was an electrical engineer and computer scientist, all while facing discrimination as a trans woman in the straight, cis, white, male-dominated field of STEM. Her innovation led to a simplified version of the microchip design, along with co-developing the Very Large-Scale Integration design.

Ruddy Martinez, also known as Mami Ruddys, was a trans woman who was a leader within Puerto Rico’s LGBTQ+ community. Her generosity included the opening of her home to and advocating for queer youth.

The final inductee is Sam Nordquist. He was a Black trans man who was tortured and murdered from December 2024 to February of this year. The case is still ongoing, with the community rallying behind Nordquist to bring attention to the horrific violence trans people, especially trans people of colour, face.

The LGBTQ Wall of Honor celebrated the contributions and lives of trans people amidst the increasing threats and attacks the transgender community is facing with the induction of these seven trailblazing and important people, allowing them to remain in people’s memories and hearts forevermore.

