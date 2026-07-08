Runners race in high heels as part of annual Madrid Pride event

Madrid Pride, also known as ‘Orgullo Gay de Madrid’, began as a political demonstration in 1978. By 2019, it was the largest Pride celebration in Europe, with around 2 million people travelling to Spain for the event. The ‘Carrera de Tacones’, or the heel race, is held annually as part of the Madrid Pride celebrations.

Few know the event’s humble beginnings better than drag artist Chumina Power. She attended the first-ever race nearly 30 years earlier. The drag queen is one of the most recognisable faces in Chueca, and this year, she was waiting by the finish line for the winners.

“The high heel race has been going on for 30 years, but at first, it was a tiny event with just a few people…But the race grew with Madrid Pride, (which is) now one of the most important festivals in Spain,” Power explained.

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Participants have to run a 100-metre dash through the cobblestoned streets of Calle de Pelayo, in the heart of the Chueca district. Before the first heel strut down the track, competitors converge in the back room of a neighbourhood sportswear store. People get checked in, others secure their shoes to their ankles using duct tape – hoping that this will help them avoid any breaks or sprains – and heels are measured.

Heels that measure in under 10 centimetres (roughly 4 inches) are disqualified from the race. “We have a couple of rules to keep the race fair,” said David Bonillo, the event’s manager since 2014. “It’s important to maintain them so we can continue to organise this special tradition for years to come.”

After the final checks are complete, the competitors are ready.

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The 2026 event consisted of six qualifying races and a grand finale (seven races in total), many more than in previous years. The winners of the first six races faced off in the day’s final race for the €350 prize. Those running in the final race were required to perform a costume change at the halfway point. The costume consisted of a long dress, a wig, and a handbag full of bricks.

Raul Prieto was the first to cross the finish line, less than a second before the second-place winner. When asked about the event, Prieto stated, “This was so much fun, and I’m so pleased to have won it.”

He had travelled from his hometown of Bilbao to participate in the race. Clutching the winner’s check, he added: “I want to run this race every year for the rest of time.”