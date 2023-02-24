7 hilarious LGBTQ+ comedians you need to check out

In this period of still dark evenings and cold weather, I thought people could do with a bit of a laugh. I have been looking at some LGBTQ+ comedians as of late, and like most people, humour works even more for me when I can identify with their stories (saying that, there are about a billion straight or female or comedians of all kinds that I find funny without ever having to live their lives). Anyway, to hopefully inject some joy into these sometimes dull days, here are some queer comedians that made me laugh recently.

Sue Perkins

Like a lot of people, I first discovered Sue when she co-presented The Great British Bake Off, with her comedy partner, Mel Giedroyc. They filled the show with humour and double-entendre and, in my opinion, they have been the best hosts to date (I need to binge some old episodes). Sue has appeared on a number of other panel and TV shows and has written a number of books including her memoir, Spectacles, and a travel book, East of Croydon: Blunderings Through India and South East Asia.

Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett is one the most prominent queer or pansexual men in the UK and has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights on a number of occasions. I first discovered his work on 8 Out Of Ten Cats Does Countdown, where he was recounting his story of challenging a parking ticket. I enjoy his sardonic style along with stunts, which he uses to make valid points and challenge discrimination. At the end of 2022, Lycett garnered a huge amount of media attention for his David Beckham stunt in response to the footballer’s endorsement of the Qatar World Cup.

Kate McKinnon

I got pulled into the world of Saturday Night Live largely due to the work of Kate McKinnon – check out my piece on her to see why! Sadly, she has left the series, but I still go back to watch her clips and I’m looking forward to seeing what she does next.

Bowen Yang

Another queer SNL cast member to catch my eye and therefore end up on this list of LGBTQ+ comedians is the perennial scene-stealer Bowen Yang. The Australian-born comedian joined the on-air cast status for the show’s 45th season as a featured player, becoming its third openly gay male and fourth-ever cast member of Asian descent. He also made history by becoming the first SNL featured player to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021. He has spoken out about rising violence against Asian Americans in a segment on the show and was part of the Time 100 in 2021.

Larry Dean

Larry Dean grew up in Glasgow and uses his accent as well as his sexuality to challenge stereotypes. His early work covered his coming out to a strict Catholic family. He also has one of the worse heckle stories of all time. I somehow discovered him through Instagram suggestions (the algorithm worked for once!) For that heckle video and more, check out his Instagram, and everyone else’s on this list for that matter.

Zach Zimmerman

Zach Zimmerman is a Brooklyn-based writer and stand-up comedian by way of Virginia and Chicago. Another algorithm find, but he is actually a very well-known and popular act. He talks about his religious family (his father is a pastor) and covers everyday life issues like the horrors of dating. I particularly enjoy his audience interactions. Additionally, he is about to release a book of essays, lists, musings, and quips called Is It Hot In Here (Or Am I Suffering For All Eternity For The Sins I Committed On Earth)?

Rhys Nicholson

Last but not least on this list of LGBTQ+ comedians is Rhys Nicholson, a non-binary Australian comedian known for being a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and starring in The Imperfects on Netflix. You can find one of their stand-up shows on the popular streaming platform too. I enjoy their wit and social comedy, and they are often brought on to Australian TV show, The Weekly, to talk about (or just mock) LGBTQ+ related news, particularly right-wing outrage.

