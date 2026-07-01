Activists say "humanity must win" as Ireland assumes EU Presidency

Ireland’s six-month Presidency of the European Union (EU) was launched today, July 1, 2026. The Presidency will see Ireland host meetings for ministers, the European Political Community (EPC), and the European Council, including a summit in November.

“It is both an honour and a responsibility that comes at a defining moment for Europe,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee.

Ireland will act as chair for meetings of the council, set agendas and coordinate a work program. Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated the Government’s intentions for the Presidency: “We want to improve Europe’s competitiveness – making life easier for our businesses and delivering quality jobs to its people.”

Ireland is set to spend more than three times the amount as its predecessor, Cyprus, which held the presidency for the first half of 2026, with the majority of the budget allocated for security.

The ceremony at Dublin Castle today included performances by Tolü Makay, who sang a cover of ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries, and Ruth Negga, who read the Seamus Heaney poem, ‘Beacons at Bealtaine’.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also in attendance. The Taoiseach voiced Ireland’s intentions to “continue to stand firmly with Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. Supporting Ukraine will be an important priority for us during our term.” He also refuted claims on Morning Ireland that Ireland’s continued export of alumina to Russia had damaged its support of Ukraine.

The Opposition has criticised the Government’s priorities for the presidency term, which include strengthening “the EU’s capacities in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI)”, with Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit labelling it a “propaganda jamboree” aimed at justifying the abolition of the Triple Lock.

Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, said: “Across the world and within our EU borders humanity is under attack, and we need Ireland to step up during its Presidency. The entire international system of human rights, justice and peacebuilding painstakingly built over decades on the ashes of World War II crumbles before our eyes.”

Bowen continued, “Under Ireland’s helm, the EU must put racial and gender justice at the core of its actions, protect civic space and the right to protest, and stop persecuting migrants and asylum seekers. It must bring forward long-term, secure, sustainable housing solutions so that migrants are no longer scapegoated for the escalating EU housing crisis that is also enabling authoritarian forces to gain ground.

“We highlight that the impunity Israel enjoys for its grave crimes against Palestinians is emblematic of this global disorder and EU breakdown in rule of law. In Ireland, civil society is playing its role, working to resist and disrupt.

“Ordinary people still take to the streets to protest Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and accelerating ethnic cleansing in the West Bank. The EU and its member states have still utterly failed to act in accordance with proclaimed EU values to end Israel’s blatant violations of international law.”

He shared, “We need an emboldened EU and an emboldened UN to navigate our way out of the abyss – including the domination of despots, tech billionaires and arms profiteers leading to global instability. We can already see the devastating consequences for the lives and futures of millions around the world, including here in Ireland.

“We appeal to our Government to ensure that the Presidency does not put Ireland’s or the EU’s narrow interests before its values. As Minister McEntee also said, ‘without values, none of it matters’.

“When we reflect back on this pivotal Presidency, we hope Ireland will be proud to have stood on the right side of history. History is not merely something imposed upon us; it is ours to make. And for the sake of humanity, the time for Ireland to make history is now.”

Ireland will coordinate with Lithuania and Greece as part of the Presidency Trio, which Ireland begins today with its Presidency of the EU.