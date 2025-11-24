Ireland's census to include questions on gender identity and sexual orientation

Ireland’s next census will include a number of questions on gender identity and sexual orientation, following a public consultation and the results of a national pilot survey.

The census, which is held every five years, provides data on Ireland’s population and is used to inform policy-making. The next census will take place on Sunday, May 9, 2027.

Minister for State Mary Butler said the updates to the census to include questions on gender and sexual orientation have been made to ensure the collected data is “accurate and inclusive”.

The 2027 census will also include questions on mental health as well as updated questions in relation to ethnicity, education, working from home and commuting patterns. Households will also, for the first time ever, be able to submit their census online.

Social Democrats spokesperson and TD Pádraig Rice said that the inclusion of questions relating to gender and sexual orientation is “welcome news”.

“This important change will allow the State to measure the health, economic, educational and housing disparities faced by gender and sexual minorities. It will finally make visible what has been hidden in national data for too long,” he said.

However, Deputy Rice said that is “regrettable” that a question on sex characteristics will not be included in the 2027 census.

He said: “Currently, there is a lack of data on the number and experiences of intersex people in Ireland. A question on the census on sex characteristics could have mitigated against the dearth of this information.”

Deputy Rice also said preparatory work on the questions regarding gender and sexual orientation must begin now in order to “address concerns around confidentiality and fear of disclosure, which could result in under-reporting”.

He pointed to concerns about members of the LGBTQ+ community who may not be out to their family or household, and to older community members who are “still dealing with the legacy of decriminalisation”, and may lack trust in the State as a result.