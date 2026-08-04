Irish government expands mental health supports to reach LGBTQ+ community and young people

LGBTQ+ young people are set to benefit from a significant expansion of community-based counselling and talk therapy services following the announcement of a €3 million investment in Budget 2026 by Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler. The funding marks a major step forward in improving access to early intervention mental health supports across Ireland, with a particular focus on reaching new clients, including young people and LGBTQ+ people who may face additional barriers to accessing services.

At the heart of the initiative is a new partnership between the Health Service Executive (HSE) and Community Therapy Ireland (CTI), a national association representing 29 counselling and psychotherapy organisations. Through the partnership, an additional 9,000 counselling and psychotherapy sessions will be delivered between August 1 and December 31, 2026.

Announcing the investment, Minister Butler said: “We know that early access to counselling can make a real difference to people’s lives, helping them to address challenges before they reach crisis point.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Government of Ireland (@govie)

The initiative is backed by recurring annual funding of €1 million, which will be distributed among the 29 member organisations of Community Therapy Ireland. Established in 2008, CTI has built a nationwide network of professional counselling and psychotherapy providers delivering accessible services in communities throughout the country.

For LGBTQ+ young people, the additional investment is expected to improve access to professional counselling in local communities at a time when demand for inclusive and affirming mental health services continues to grow. By prioritising new clients from underserved groups, the programme aims to ensure earlier intervention and greater access to appropriate supports before mental health difficulties reach crisis point.

The announcement also builds on the success of the Men’s Free Counselling initiative, launched in September 2025. The programme, which targets men aged 30 to 50, the age group most at risk of suicide, has already supported more than 5,200 men through free counselling and mental health services.

Speaking about the initiative launched last year, Minister Butler said, “Men account for approximately 80 per cent of deaths by suicide in Ireland. It is vital that we continue to break down barriers to help-seeking and ensure that men can access support when they need it.”

While the men’s counselling programme remains a key part of Ireland’s mental health strategy, the latest investment broadens the reach of community-based supports, ensuring that young people and LGBTQ+ communities also have greater access to affordable, high-quality counselling.