Free online LGBTQ+ support groups launched by Irish mental health charity

Turn2Me has launched free weekly online support groups for LGBTQ+ adults in Ireland. Through the initiative, the mental health charity aims to reduce isolation, strengthen wellbeing and provide a safe and confidential space for people to connect, share and receive support.

The groups will be facilitated by qualified and accredited counsellors. They are specifically designed for people who may face stigma, discrimination or limited access to services, particularly if they live in rural or underserved communities.

It is estimated that 1,500 to 2,000 people will benefit over the course of the programme, which is already up and running.

Speaking about the initiative, Turn2Me CEO Moira Horgan shared: “Many LGBTIQ+ people experience isolation or barriers to accessing support. These weekly online groups will offer a safe, inclusive space where people can share their experiences, feel heard, and receive professional guidance.

“We want everyone, no matter their location or circumstances, to know that support is available and free.”

The support groups have been made possible through the Department of Children, Disability and Equality’s LGBTIQ+ Community Services Fund 2025. The funding also allows the charity to develop a national awareness campaign, including press outreach, radio interviews and digital promotion, to ensure the service reaches those who need it most.

Turn2Me was founded in 2009, stemming from the personal experiences of Oisin and Diarmuid Scollard, who lost their brother to suicide in 2003. Their aim was to create an online community to combat mental health issues and provide out-of-hours help to those at risk.

In 2013, the charity gained the support of the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention to deliver counselling online. In 2019, they partnered with ReachOut Ireland to also create a space for young people to find information to support their mental health.

As of September 2021, Turn2Me offers adult counselling, as well as peer support services to adults and young people aged 12 plus.

For more information or to join the LGBTQ+ support group, visit turn2me.ie.