Irish LGBTQ+ organisations welcome recommendations on inclusive surrogacy law

A new report was published by the Joint Committee on Health containing a series of recommendations to make Irish surrogacy and assisted human reproduction legislation more inclusive of all family structures.

Last year, the Assisted Human Reproduction Act was made into law, seeking to “provide standards and regulation on reproductive healthcare and fertility technologies in Ireland.” However, the legislation contained several gaps and left many LGBTQ+ families in a “state of limbo”.

In an effort to amend the Irish legislation on assisted human reproduction and surrogacy to make it more inclusive, the Joint Committee on Health chaired by Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Pádraig Rice published a report providing 18 recommendations to help shape the drafting of a new bill.

“It is crucial that any new legislation respects the right to procreate and the right to private and family life, with any State interference being proportional and minimally invasive,” said Pádraig Rice.

“Stakeholders and families affected by these issues have been calling for urgent action, and it is hoped that the forthcoming supplementary legislation will provide the clarity and support needed.

“By working together, Ireland can create a fair and compassionate system that supports all families and individuals navigating the complexities of DAHR and surrogacy. I hope the 18 recommendations provided will help shape the drafting of the Bill to ensure it meets the needs of everyone concerned.”

Among the recommendations included in the report are: ensuring that the bill has a child’s rights-based framework; providing a mechanism for the second parent to be recognised in cases of international donor assisted human reproduction; providing a path to parenthood for Irish citizens in a same-sex couple whose children were conceived and born abroad.

The LGBTQ+ Parenting Alliance, a coalition made up of Irish Gay Dads, Equality for Children, and LGBT Ireland, welcomed the recommendations, urging the Irish government to incorporate them into legislation.

“Today’s report launch was a constructive step, but families are still waiting for real action,” said Seamus Kearney Martone, Chairperson of Irish Gay Dads. “LGBTQ+ parents and their children continue to live without equal recognition under Irish law, something that could be resolved with political will and timely publication of this legislation.”

Ranae von Meding, CEO of Equality for Children, added: “We’ve seen reports, committees, and consultations – what we now need is delivery. We call on the Department of Health to engage meaningfully with advocacy groups like ours to ensure the new laws truly protect all families.”

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.