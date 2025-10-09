Arthouse returns in 2025 to raise vital funds for Outhouse LGBTQ+ centre

Arthouse, the much-loved annual charity art auction hosted by Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre, is back in 2025, once again combining creativity, generosity, and community spirit to raise vital funds for Dublin’s leading LGBTQ+ hub.

For years, Arthouse has stood as a celebration of artistic expression and solidarity, supporting Outhouse in its mission to provide a safe, inclusive, and affirming space for LGBTQ+ people across Ireland. The funds raised through the event play a crucial role in keeping the doors of Outhouse open, ensuring that everyone in the community can find a place to feel safe, seen, and celebrated.

This year’s edition of Arthouse will once again take place as a timed online auction, giving art lovers and supporters the opportunity to bid on exceptional works from emerging and established artists alike, all while contributing to a cause that makes a tangible difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ people in Ireland.

Arthouse 2025 will feature two separate auctions, Day 1 and Day 2, each showcasing a curated selection of artworks donated by generous artists from Ireland and beyond. The full catalogue of pieces will be available to view on the online auction platform from Thursday, October 16, remaining open for three weeks of bidding.

Final bidding will take place live online, with closing bids starting at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 8, and continuing with Day 2 at 3:00pm on Sunday, November 9. Although the general auctions close at 3:00pm, lots will close sequentially every 30 seconds per lot, giving bidders the chance to stay engaged and bid until the final moment.

The auction will be hosted online and can also be accessed via the free Arthouse app, available on both the App Store and Google Play.

A Celebration of art and solidarity beyond the bidding, Arthouse is a testament to the power of community collaboration. Each brushstroke and sculpture represents not just creativity, but compassion and commitment to sustaining a vital lifeline for LGBTQ+ people in Dublin. By taking part, whether as an artist, bidder, or supporter, you’re helping Outhouse continue its life-changing work, ensuring it remains a space where everyone is welcome, respected, and empowered to thrive.