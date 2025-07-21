Irish museum responds to “misconstrued” reports it removed film with gay kiss

The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) has responded to reports that it removed a film featuring a gay kiss from its outdoor screen. In a statement shared on Friday, July 18, the team said it was “dismayed at the current supposition” that it would “actively censor the work” of any LGBTQ+ artist.

The piece in question is The Angelic Conversation by avant-garde filmmaker and activist Derek Jarman. First released in 1985, it depicts two gay lovers exploring their desires and is narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Judi Dench, who reads 14 of Shakespeare’s sonnets.

The film was showing on an outdoor screen in IMMA as part of the Living Canvas exhibition. Towards the end of its two-week run, it was the subject of a complaint from a parent who was visiting the group with their child.

“Your outdoor screen is displaying close-up footage of topless adults kissing intimately. My five-year-old daughter walks in this space,” the complainant wrote, as per The Times.

IMMA’s Head of Programme, Mary Cremin, initially responded, saying the matter would be reviewed internally “with consideration for all visitors to the site”.

“Imma strives to present a diverse range of artistic works while also being mindful of the broad audience that engages with our public spaces. We understand that different artworks can elicit a range of responses and we take your feedback seriously,” Cremin added.

However, the parent was unsatisfied with the response and said they consider the video to be “harmful” to their child’s health. Cremin noted that the film was certified PG, but the complainant argued that the “PG rating is ‘suitable for children aged eight and over’.” They then demanded that the footage be removed “immediately”.

The museum referred the matter regarding the gay kiss to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland for a “professional opinion”, which then passed it on to the Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO). While awaiting feedback, IMMA removed the film out of “an abundance of caution”. It showed for 10 days out of the 14-day schedule.

After the matter was reported by The Times and subsequently picked up by other publications, IMMA expressed that the story had been “misconstrued in a rush to judgement”.

“IMMA has been at the forefront of championing Jarman’s practice developing the first major retrospective since 1995 and a major accompanying publication. We have also purchased his works for the National Collection. We have shown his films and will continue to do so as part of our public programme,” the museum wrote, also noting that The Angelic Conversation was one of the first films to feature in the new outdoor programme.

“When the complaint was raised, towards the end of the film’s two week run, we made the decision to pause the screening of this work to seek clarification on the implication of showing a PG rated film in a public domain to ensure we were not in conflict with any planning or screening legislation for art in a public space. This outdoor screen is a fantastic new addition to IMMA’s multiple platforms for showing art and as a public institution that is breaking new ground, we need to engage with all our stakeholders responsibly and carefully,” the statement continued.

“Now that clarification has been attained, IMMA would be delighted to programme a second screening of the film ‘Angelic Conversations’ and would like to assuage the valid disquiet of all our LGBTQ+ community that we shall continue to proudly programme inclusively across our site,” it concluded.