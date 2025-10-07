Irish group calls for sanctions on Israel following imprisonment of Gaza aid flotilla participants

The Ireland–Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) has welcomed the release of all 16 Irish participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza, who were detained by Israeli forces after their vessel was intercepted in international waters. The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid and symbolising solidarity with Palestinians under siege in Gaza, was stopped by Israeli naval units. The activists were taken to Ashdod Port and later detained in Ktzi’ot Prison.

Among the Irish participants in the Gaza flotilla who have now returned to Ireland were Sarah Clancy, Thomas McCune and Donna Schwarz, who arrived in Dublin late on Monday night, October 6, to an emotional welcome from family, friends and supporters. Clancy described her detention as “the absolute pleasure of my life” turned “really unpleasant”, recounting being forced to kneel during processing and denied access to basic necessities such as clean drinking water and sanitary products.

McCune said detainees were coerced into signing statements claiming they had attempted to enter Israel illegally, which he denied. He added that the experience had strengthened his resolve. He said he worried for those still detained and for Palestinian prisoners who “are facing a much longer and much more intense form of torture”.

Family members present, including McCune’s aunt, said they “feared the worst” while they were detained. Clancy’s wife, Anne Mulhall, described recent days as an “incredibly worrying time”, adding that she is “incredibly proud”.

The IPSC has accused Israel of “illegally kidnapping” the activists and condemned what it called “petty and extreme cruelties” inflicted during detention. Chairperson Zoë Lawlor, who was herself imprisoned by Israel after a 2011 flotilla, said: “Israel’s siege of Gaza is illegal, as is its policy of forced starvation of the Palestinian people.”

She urged the Irish Government to impose sanctions, including enacting the Occupied Territories Bill and banning trade with companies operating in illegal settlements.

Lawlor added: “If governments, including ours, upheld their legal obligations to act to prevent and also to punish genocide, then people would not have to take to the seas to try to break the illegal blockade. The Irish government must impose sanctions”

Niamh MacNamara of Global Movement to Gaza Éire criticised the Irish Government’s “inaction”, arguing it had “forced ordinary Irish citizens to risk their lives because leaders refused to act”.

An independent UN commission recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, with over 66,000 people killed since October 7, 2023. A “worst-case scenario” famine has also been declared in Gaza, due to an aid blockade imposed by the invading country earlier this year.