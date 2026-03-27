39 Irish schools and youthreach centres awarded with Belong To National LGBTQ+ Quality Mark

Belong To LGBTQ+ Youth has awarded the national LGBTQ+ Quality Mark to a total of 39 post-primary schools and Youthreach centres across Ireland. They have been recognised for their commitment to fostering safe, inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ young people.
The national LGBTQ+ Quality Mark accreditation highlights the work of over 2,300 staff supporting approximately 22,000 students, marking a significant step forward in inclusive education.
The awards were presented at a ceremony held in Dún Laoghaire, where educators, students, and youth workers gathered to celebrate progress in equality and wellbeing across the education sector.
Of the 39 institutions honoured, 16 received the accreditation for the first time after completing an 18-month programme focused on evidence-based inclusion practices. A further 23 schools and centres were successfully reaccredited, having first achieved the standard in 2023.
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Participating schools demonstrated meaningful change through several key initiatives. These included the introduction of comprehensive anti-bullying policies that explicitly support LGBTQ+ students, the creation of student-led “LGBTQ+ and Allies” groups to encourage peer connection, and increased engagement with parents and local communities to promote understanding and acceptance.
The accreditation represents a national benchmark, designed to embed long-term, sustainable practices that prioritise student wellbeing and belonging. It reflects a growing commitment within Irish education to ensure that all young people feel respected, valued, and safe in their school environments.
Despite this progress, challenges remain. Research continues to show that many LGBTQ+ students do not yet feel fully secure at school, underlining the importance of initiatives such as the Quality Mark in driving cultural and systemic change.
School leaders involved in the programme have emphasised the positive impact of these efforts, noting improvements in school climate, student confidence, and overall inclusivity. The recognition also reinforces the role of education in shaping a more equal society.
The full list of accredited LGBTQ+ Quality Mark schools and youth centres can be found below.
Tyndall College, Carlow
Kilrush Youthreach, Clare
Mid Clare Youthreach (Ennis Youthreach), Clare
Maria Immaculata Community College, Cork
North Monastery Secondary School, Cork
St. Aloysius School, Cork
West Cork Sudbury School, Cork
Buncrana & Glengad Youthreach, Donegal
Magh Ene College, Donegal
Moville Community College, Donegal
Clonturk Community College, Dublin
Coolock Community College, Dublin
Gonzaga College SJ, Dublin
Holy Child Community School, Dublin
Kingswood Community College, Dublin
Mercy College, Coolock, Dublin
Mount Seskin Community College, Dublin
St. Benildus College, Dublin
St. Mary’s Secondary School, Holy Faith Convent, Dublin
St. Paul’s Secondary School, Dublin
Sutton Park School, Dublin
The High School, Dublin
St Brendan’s College, Killarney, Kerry
Piper’s Hill College, Kildare
Kilkenny City Vocational School, Kilkenny
Villiers School, Limerick
Scoil Uí Mhuirí, Louth
St. Peter’s College, Meath
Scoil Mhuire, Greenhill, Tipperary
Blackwater Community School, Waterford
St. Joseph’s Secondary School/ Mercy Rochfortbridge, Westmeath
Creagh College, Wexford
Blessington Community College, Wicklow
Coláiste Chill Mhantáin, Wicklow
Greystones Community College, Wicklow
North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School, Wicklow
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