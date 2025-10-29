Israeli strikes kill over 100 in Gaza despite ceasefire agreement

104 people, including 46 children were killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza on Tuesday night, as Reuters reports. Over 250 others were injured.

The strikes took place over the course of 12 hours and hit homes, schools and residential areas in Gaza City, Beit Lahia, Bureij, Nuseirat and Khan Younis.

Earlier today, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that it struck “dozens of terror targets and terrorists”, and said the attack was in response to violations of the ceasefire deal established earlier this month. The military has accused Hamas of killing an Israeli soldier and of breaching an agreement to return the bodies of Israeli hostages.

Hamas has denied the accusation of attacking an Israeli soldier and said that it is committed to the US-mediated ceasefire agreement. It also described the overnight Israeli strikes as “a blatant violation” of the ceasefire.

A ceasefire deal was agreed upon by Israel and Hamas on October 10, 2025. Under the agreement, Hamas released the remaining living Israeli hostages. It also agreed to return the bodies or remains of the dead hostages, however, the group said it may take time to locate the remains.

Israel, meanwhile, agreed to release 2,000 Palestinians and to pull back troops and stop its military offensive.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli strikes have killed over 200 people and wounded 597 in Gaza since October 10. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Israeli forces have now killed over 68,600 people since October 2023.

As Al Jazeera reports, the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza has called for an immediate ceasefire following last night’s strikes. The Civil Defence also called for the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow for the entry of fuel, equipment and essentials.

Last week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said Israel has an obligation to allow aid from the United Nations into the Gaza Strip to ensure that the basic needs of Palestinians are met.

However, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has said it “categorically rejects” the ICJ’s opinion. In a post on X, the department claimed the ruling was a “political attempt to impose political measures against Israel”.

Israel had previously banned the UNRWA from delivering aid to Gaza and accused some members of the organisation’s staff of being members of Hamas. The ICJ, however, has said that Israel does not have the evidence to back up the claim that a significant part of UNRWA’s employees are members of Hamas or any other terrorist group.