It's a Sin cast will Bake Off this Christmas

The It’s a Sin cast will reunite in the renowned Great British Bake Off tent in a one-off Christmas special and compete for the title of Star Baker.

The announcement came from the official Bake Off Twitter account yesterday, 11 November.

“On your marks, get set…. La!” the Tweet reads, quoting the It’s a Sin catchphrase which we expect to hear a lot of in this episode. “We’re turning the Bake Off tent into the Pink Palace as the stars of award-winning Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin don their aprons for The Great Christmas Bake Off!”

Line-up: Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Shaun Dooley

Confirmed competitors from Channel 4’s most successful ever instant boxset are Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis and Shaun Dooley and they seem just as excited by the announcement as we are.

Ritchie Tozer actor, the adorable Olly Alexander, Tweeted “EEEE!!! I’m baking with my It’s a Sin family this Christmas. La!” while Nathaniel Curtis joked, “It’s beginning to look a lot like… me screaming at an oven at Christmas”.

Shaun Dooley wrote, “I had such a good time doing this! What a privilege to spend more time with @alexander_olly, #Lydiawest and @nathancurtis90 whilst getting to know @RealMattLucas @noelfielding11 @PrueLeith and @PaulHollywood” adding an echo of the Bake Off hosts’ orders to “BAKE!!!!”.

And speaking of our hosts, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be judging the It’s a Sin cast as they compete in the classic three rounds; signature, technical and showstopper, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be there to distract the contestants with witty banter and also give them time checks.

While the air date of this glorious special is yet to be revealed, the Channel 4 gods have also promised a second festive special, in which we’ll see some familiar faces from the ghosts of Bake Off past.

The Bake Off semi-finals will air this coming Tuesday, November 16, on Channel 4.