Jonathan Anderson teases new Irish-inspired design ahead of Dior debut

Jonathan Anderson has teased his first Dior collection by sharing a photo of an Irish-inspired bag. The gay designer, who hails from Northern Ireland, is set to make his debut with the luxury fashion label on June 27, after being appointed sole creative director earlier this month.

Anderson has revamped the iconic Dior Book Tote, teasing three different versions. The first pays homage to Irish novelist Bram Stoker, using the cover of Dracula as inspiration. The second honours Christian Dior himself, featuring his memoir, Dior by Dior, while the third bag references Choderlos de Laclos’ 18th-century classic Les Liaisons Dangereuses, which tells the story of two French nobles who manipulate people for their own enjoyment.

Anderson also shared images from his mood board, offering insights into the inspirations informing his new vision. This includes photographs of socialite Lee Radziwill and artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, both captured by Andy Warhol.

“As I started out on this journey, I kept returning to these photographs of Basquiat and Radziwill who are both, for me, the epitome of style,” the designer stated.

Footballer Kylian Mbappé has also been announced as an ambassador for the French fashion house ahead of the new collection, with Anderson describing the Real Madrid star as “the voice of a generation and an inspiration to many people in the world of sport and beyond”. Sharing a video of the athlete, he added, “These films show the charm and charisma that make him the perfect ambassador for this House”.

Jonathan Anderson was announced as Dior’s head of menswear in April, and later replaced Maria Grazia Chiuri as the head of womenswear in June, becoming the brand’s sole creative director. He now oversees ready-to-wear and haute couture collections for both divisions, as well as pre-collections and an annual destination cruise show. On top of this, the 40-year-old is continuing his work with his own label, JW Anderson.

