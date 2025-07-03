Jonathan Bailey releases 'slutty little glasses' collab to raise funds for LGBTQ+ charity

The girls and the gays’ favourite heartthrob, Jonathan Bailey, has launched a new partnership with Cubitts, a glasses design company, to release a limited-edition pair of sunglasses called Loomis. The sunglasses are named after Bailey’s character in the newly released Jurassic World Rebirth, Dr Henry Loomis, who is a palaeontologist.

Ever since the first look at Jurassic World Rebirth, fans have been obsessing over the small wire-frame glasses Bailey’s character wears. This is not the first time fans have gone wild over the actor in glasses, as his character in the television series Fellow Travellers also wore a pair of frames. The actor capitalised on the popularity and often wore glasses or sunglasses during the film’s press tour.

Bailey’s pair of spectacles eventually got dubbed his ‘slutty little glasses’, with content creator Blakely Thornton getting credit for coining the phrase. Thornton encouraged Jonathan Bailey to create a line of ‘slutty little glasses’, even making an Instagram handle and saying, “Just DM me for the password, Johnny.”

Now, fans can get their own pair of promiscuous peepers while also supporting an LGBTQ+ charity to boot. Loomis sunglasses can be purchased from Cubitts’ website, with proceeds being donated to The Shameless Fund, a charity founded by Bailey in 2024.

On its website, The Shameless Fund says, “We’re raising cash through global brand collaborations to power up international, national and grassroots non-profits, to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically, love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame.”

50% of proceeds from the first 3,000 Loomis sunglasses purchased will go to The Shameless Fund, with all subsequent purchases donating 75% of funds to the charity.

The sunglasses are described on the Cubbits website as, “A classic hexagonal shape, precision-engineered in stainless steel for lightness and strength, lending it an unapologetic confidence. With slender metal rims paired with black acetate temple tips for comfort and contrast, and soft pink tinted lenses.”

The collaboration between Cubitts and Jonathan Bailey has allowed fans to have their own slutty sunglasses summer.