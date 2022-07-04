Jordan Peterson suspended from Twitter after deadnaming and misgendering Elliot Page

Author, professor and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson has been temporarily suspended from Twitter after he deadnamed and misgendered Elliot Page. In a post published on June 22, Peterson used the queer actor’s former name and referenced Page’s top surgery, saying it had been carried out by “a criminal physician”.

The tweet was written in response to a New York Post article that said that Page was proud to introduce a Trans character to the Netflix series Umbrella Academy. Twitter subsequently took action against the Canadian as the post violated the platform’s rules against hateful conduct, saying: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Peterson told the National Post, “There are no rules on Twitter except don’t do what we don’t like today […] They are always applied post hoc by algorithms and idiots bent on maintaining their woke superiority.”

Elliot Page is a hero because his mere existence managed to cause Jordan Peterson to meltdown so hard he got himself deplatformed lmao — 💀 The Horror Guru 💀 (@TheHorrorGuru) July 3, 2022

The social media giant will allegedly give the professor back his account 12 hours after he deletes the tweet, but Peterson says he would “rather die” than do that.

“Twitter’s a rat-hole, in the final analysis, I have probably contributed to that while trying to use, understand and master that horrible, toxic platform. If I can’t be let back on because I won’t apologise, I could care less,” he says.

In the tweet, Peterson also wrote: “Remember when pride was a sin?” He has continued to come for the LGBTQ+ celebratory season in response to his suspension. “I don’t regard Pride as a virtue. It is being classically regarded as a sin. I don’t see that any sexual desire of any sort is something to celebrate or something to take pride in,” he stated in a YouTube video published following the incident.

In his response, he continued to misgender and deadname Elliot Page while attacking the ethics of those carrying out gender-affirming surgeries. In an incredible display of maturity, he closed his statement with “Up yours, work moralists. We’ll see who cancels who.”

Although Peterson did not delete the tweet, as of Friday, July 1, it seems that it has been removed from the platform, replaced by a notification saying it violated Twitter rules.