Turkey plans to escalate crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in leaked government proposal

The government of Turkey has come under criticism after a proposal detailing plans to curtail the rights of LGBTQ+ people was leaked.

The news website T24 reported on the leaked judicial reform bill, which is also known as the 11th Judicial Package.

The proposal is an amendment to Article 225 of the Turkish Penal Code, which covers Turkey’s public decency laws, and it would criminalise people who “act against their biological sex” with a one to three-year prison sentence. The proposal would also criminalise anyone who “encourages or praises such behaviour”.

As it stands, same-sex marriage is not legal in Turkey. However, if approved by parliament, the Turkish Penal Code would criminalise those who take part in symbolic engagement or marriage ceremonies with a prison sentence of up to four years.

The amendment would also introduce even more barriers for those seeking gender-affirming healthcare. If approved, the minimum age to undergo gender-affirming surgery would be raised from 18 to 25. Furthermore, there would be a requirement for those seeking care to be sterilised. State-approved hospitals would also have to demonstrate that the surgery is necessary for the well-being of the patient.

In a statement, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Europe, Dinushika Dissanayake, condemns this further crackdown on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Turkey.

She said: “These proposals present a grave threat to the rights of LGBTI people and those who advocate for LGBTI rights and they must never see the light of day.

“Under the spurious guise of protecting ‘public morality’ and ‘the family institution’ these measures would, in reality, threaten the very fabric of Turkish society.

“If passed into law, they would be a grave violation of the Turkish authorities’ obligations to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of LGBTI people and their allies without discrimination.”

Dissanayake added that the proposal must be “resoundingly resisted and categorically rejected.”