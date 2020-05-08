8 phenomenal upcoming LGBT+ digital events to enjoy during lockdown

LGBT+ digital events just keep getting bigger and better, bursting with innovative ideas to keep everyone entertained while the lockdown continues.

Creative engagement has surged to the forefront as a way of bringing new voices into the spotlight. Artists and performers are discovering ways of putting on shows through new platforms, embracing the change and creating unique experiences.

There are numerous opportunities for people to get involved and feel connected with their community during this period of physical distancing.

Looking ahead, here are some of the best LGBT+ digital events to keep an eye out for:

Blue Bingo with Davina Devina

The sensation Davina Devine will be pulling out the blue looks tonight for a very special online bingo in support of the critical services provided by frontline workers across Ireland. To get your tickets, simply donate €25 or more here https://irelandthanksyou.ie and email your receipt to [email protected]

Davina shared the following message on Twitter, “I’ll be hosting a special bingo raising funds for the many amazing frontline workers this Friday 9pm for @IrelandThanksU. If you’d like to play along or donate to the cause here’s a link with all info.”

On @VirginMedia_One at 3pm talking all things @IrelandThanksU Blue Bingo tonight at 9pm. Check out https://t.co/10ErimwdTr to support & play along 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/pM3UfyvCH0 — Davina Devine (@DavinaDevine) May 8, 2020

Sissy That Pod Sudden Death Smack Down 2020

Drag Race fans supreme Sissy That Pod have launched a battle royale epic between 64 legendary queens from the show. This is the showdown to end all showdowns, as each day people can vote over who will take home the title of Serena Cha Cha Champion.

As Sissy That Pod detail on their Instagram, “”We have picked 64 iconic Drag Race queens and randomly slot them into four brackets of sixteen to create our first round of matchups. Our brackets are named Ru, Michelle, Carson, and Ross.”

And who will be taking home the title of Serena Cha Cha Champion? That’s for you to decide over on Sissy That Pod’s Instagram story. This fantastic Smack Down has great potential for a Fantasy League style game among friends as each picks who their top choices will be.

The first round is already up on their story, so this is a great time to jump in. Start your engines and let the Smack Down begin!

Beours Cork virtual open mic night

Beours Dyke Night are bringing out everyone’s inner performer and supporting crucial causes while they do it with their fantastic Virtual Open Mic Nights. Their first event raised over €900 for Cork Simon Community. And on Saturday, May 16, it will be making a grand return.

LGBT+ women and allies can take part in the second virtual open mic night over on Beours social media accounts. This event will be raising funds for the Sexual Violence Centre in Cork.

If anyone would like to check out the fantastic past performers, to get ready for night number two – you can catch them on the Beours Facebook page here.

Our 7th songstress is the brilliant Sonny. تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎Beours‎‏ في الأحد، ٢٩ مارس ٢٠٢٠

Translation: Seattle Transgender Film Festival

From May 7 to 10, the Translation: Seattle Transgender Film Festival will be bringing a selection of riveting and heartwarming films online. For access to these wonderful movies, the event asks for donations of your choosing.

As stated on the Festival’s website, “Launched in 2006, Translations is one of only a few transgender film festivals in the world, and places emphasis on visibility and positive representations.”

The lineup this year includes Kelet, a documentary about a 20 year-old Finnish-Somali trans woman who dreams of becoming a superstar, So Pretty, which centres around a group of trans and non-binary friends as they navigate day to day life, and the short Art & Resistance, examining the radical power within queer creativity. There will also be a critical discussion about casting and writing trans characters on Sunday, led by Elayne Wylie.

Everywhere Book Fest

Though the Everywhere Book Fest has already launched, this is a great time to catch up on all the fascinating talks, including a terrific discussion about the magic within queer young adult novels.

YA authors Andrew Eliopulos, Isabel Sterling, Anna-Marie McLemore and Aiden Thomas come together to discuss the role of the supernatural in queer narratives and speak about their magical inspirations.

You can catch all previous talks over on the Everywhere Book Fest website.

Writing With Pride

On Saturday, 16 May, at 11 am, people can tune in for a livestreamed celebration of LGBT+ songwriters and performers as part of Writing With Pride. In collaboration with the GRAMMY Museum, Digital Drag Fest are bringing audiences a very special show featuring Drag Race alumni Trixie Mattel, Jinx Monsoon and Alaska, as well as other phenomenal artists including esteemed songwriters Justin Tranter and Leland.

The Writing With Pride lineup includes:

11 A.M. PT – Kickoff Panel & Performances: Trixie Mattel, Justin Tranter, Leland

12:30 P.M. PT – Alaska Thunderfuck

2 P.M. PT – Bright Light Bright Light

3 P.M. PT – Nina West

4 P.M. PT – Ginger Minj

5 P.M. PT – Wrabel

6 P.M. PT – Manila Luzon

7 P.M. PT – Jinkx Monsoon

8 P.M. PT – Sharon Needles

9 P.M. PT – BeBe Zahara Benet

In conversation with the Rolling Stones, Wrabel shared, “It’s so important to spotlight songwriters in the LGBTQ+ community, not only for the general exposure, but because we all have our own individual journeys that we are on… I think through music and lyric we can better understand each other’s hearts and heads and dreams and struggles. And events like this are such a beautiful way of sharing.”

For additional information, you can visit the GRAMMY Museum website.

GCN’s Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party

Bringing you Zoom realness on Friday, May 15, the incredible drag king Julian Mandrews will be showing everyone his reigning Eurovision megafan knowledge as he hosts GCN’s Euroivison Douze Points Party. Along with his Top Ten Queerovision entries, celebrating the most outrageous and fabulous LGBT+ highlights from the contest’s archives, he is going to be joined by the one and only Lesley Roy.

Turning the party up to the fabulous, we will also be joined by the legendary Avoca Reaction, the stupendous Butch Chastity, the stunning Ben Panthera, the colossal Enda Danite, the awesome Marian Mary the 6th and the glittering Annie Queries. Plus even more performers to come.

If you would like to get involved in this extraordinary extravaganza, you can snatch up your tickets at this GCN’s Eurovision Douze Points Party link.

Stay-at-Home! Fringe Literary Festival

A group of graduate students studying Creative Writing in the University of Glasgow are holding an exciting online festival with a great lineup of discussions. As they share on their website, “Our goals are to (a) prevent loneliness; (b) champion connectivity and community amidst social distancing, and; c) celebrate writing and reading as tools to achieve both. Creative writing students have much to share – as we are sure you do too – and it is vital to nurture our community now more than ever.”

On Saturday, May 9, there will an intriguing conversation on how gender and sexuality can be understood through monsters in media. Titled Out Monsters are Different, Taylor Driggers will be diving deep into representations around the human body from JRR Tolkien’s works to Sasha Velour’s art.

As stated on the event page, Driggers is set to discuss “bodies that refuse to stay put or resolve into a single shape, transgressing boundaries of the human and inhuman, the divine and demonic.”

If you are interested in checking out this riveting talk, you can book your spot here.