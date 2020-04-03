12 digital queer events to keep you entertained during the lockdown

The LGBT+ community are discovering new ways to stay creative by engaging in numerous queer digital events and ideas during this time of widespread lockdown.

Since the practice of physical distancing went into effect, there has been an incredible amount of initiatives launched towards helping artists showcase their work and continue entertaining people. Quarantine has drastically altered everyday life and these queer digital events are turning this change into a strength.

Plus there are plenty of handy ideas online for you to set up an event with friends. From colourful art sessions to a fabulous drag league, this is the perfect time to unleash the creativity in unexpected and enjoyable ways.

Here are some queer digital events and ideas you can take part in during lockdown:

In & Out Digital Festival

The team at GCN are super excited to be launching the brand new In and Out Digital Festival. It will feature a wide range of fabulous LGBT+ artists, creators, fitness instructors, chefs, singers, actors and drag performers to name but a few.

Throughout the month of April, the Festival is going to be broadcast from Facebook live to help keep the LGBT+ community entertained, informed and positive.

As stated in the article announcing the Festival’s launch, “In these times when people are spending a lot of time in their homes, sometimes alone, we are looking for ways to stay connected and support each other. You can expect a series of live talks, poetry readings, dazzling drag shows, workout sessions, yoga sessions, cooking classes, workshops and much more. Keep an eye on our social platforms as we’ll be announcing all the exciting events from In and Out in the coming days.”

If you are an LGBT+ creative or ally and would like to be part of this exciting new festival get in touch at [email protected].

Live Facebook Q&A with Sonja Tiernan

On Friday, April 3, at 9pm, join author and chair of Irish studies at the University of Otago, Sonja Tiernan, and LGBT Ireland over on Facebook for a live reading of her book The history of marriage equality in Ireland: A social revolution begins.

Amid the worldwide lockdown, many people are using this time to look into and research queer history. This is a great opportunity to meet an author who delves into the vibrancy of a campaign which sparked monumental change.

Drawing from reports, Dáil debates, and newspaper articles, Sonja’s text acts as a comprehensive look into key legislative and social changes surrounding Irish marriage equality. The Facebook Live event will also include a Q&A portion to further discuss her text and the movement.

You can find out more details about this event by following the link.

Drag Fantasy League

Come on season 12, let’s get league-ing! The hilarious duo and Drag Race super fans, Cian Sullivan and James O’Hagan, behind Sissy That Pod are running a weekly Fantasy League. Each week before the episode airs, pick a team of three with one queen as the captain and get ready for the showdown.

Sissy That Pod also provides a great point system to follow along too. Here are some of the things to look out for: The Laganja Estranja: Queen death drops. (1 point per death drop). The Chi Chi DeVayne: Queen gets clocked for wearing the same item on the runway and in the challenge (-1 point), The Miss Fame: Queen fails to respond to “How is your head?” in the correct way (-1 point, +1 if correct), and The Sasha Velour: Queen takes wig off during lip sync. (+2 points if it’s a reveal) (-2 if it’s not a reveal).

If yourself and friends would like to get involved in the Sissy That Pod Fantasy League for the legendary Snatch Game, just fill out the following form detailing your teams, then sit back and enjoy the drama, mama.

Women STAR

Dublin Lesbian Line has announced the launch of a brand new podcast, Women STAR. Starting on April 6, there will be an episode focusing on the stories of queer women released on the first Monday of each month.

BIG NEWS: Dublin Lesbian Line will be launching a new podcast called 'Women STAR' on Monday April 6th that will focus on showcasing the stories of queer women*. There will be a new (coronavirus-free) episode of Women STAR on the first Monday of every month! #lgbtquarantaine pic.twitter.com/f1RX2mLWcD — Dublin Lesbian Line (@DubLesbianLine) April 3, 2020

Women STAR podcast will be shared on all Dublin Lesbian Line’s social media accounts and website so definitely keep an eye out for this epic series.

PEG’s Digital Drag Fest 2020

There are a whole bunch of drag artists performing as part of PEG’s Digital Drag Fest 2020, including Cooking with Couleé, BenDeLaCreme’s Terminally Detained, and Jinx Monsoon’s Gold Plated Goddess. Each 30-minute one of a kind show is $10.00 and there are a range of various talents to join in on.

Founder and President of PEG, David Charpentier, said, “Drag is about resilience, and this festival is meant to share that message during a challenging time in our world. We want to give fans an opportunity to continue supporting their favourite queens and provide a welcome distraction for drag lovers around the globe.”

Jinkx Monsoon commented on what the rise of queer digital events during lockdown signifies, “Art endures all disasters; with art, so can we.”

Colour Your Own Boss Lady

Jill & Gill are releasing free copies of Colour Your Own Boss Lady prints for everyone to enjoy. This stunning collection brings together iconic women throughout history, such as Frida Kahlo, Grace Jones, and Anna Wintour. So if you ever wanted to see Michelle Visage wearing green or become a fashion stylist for Panti Bliss, now’s your chance.

The team over at Jill & Gill shared the following message along with the free prints, “Let’s beat this COVID-19 by staying home and channelling our inner creative!! Stay home, Stay calm and colour on!”

Recreate famous artworks

The Getty Museum are challenging people to recreate famous artworks at home over on Twitter and everyone is knocking it out of the park. A family has given ‘the Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ’ a notable unicorn update. Continuing this trend, the National Gallery of Ireland has some great pieces which could make for phenomenal recreations.

The Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ, but now with more unicorns…https://t.co/EUDgg7362Y pic.twitter.com/uSqoPFGF2d — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 26, 2020

Eurovision Home Concerts

On April 3, a new YouTube series featuring Eurovision artists will be debuting as a way to share their much-loved music. Each episode is going to feature several artists who have been part of the Eurovision contest throughout the years, including some from 220. On the announcement page, it states, “Each artist will perform their own song and a cover version of another Eurovision hit chosen by fans by way of social media poll.”

While you #StayAtHome, we have something exciting coming to our YouTube Channel every Friday!🥳 YOU can choose the #Eurovision songs your favourite artists will cover from THEIR homes!📲 👉 https://t.co/ua6pWNOvHz#EurovisionHomeConcerts pic.twitter.com/Q7l4zUq17B — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 27, 2020

Though the Eurovision may have been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns, the experiences continues on. Episode one will include Ireland’s choice for 2018, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Denmark’s Rasmussen, Tamara Todevska from North Macedonia, and Slavko Kalezic from Montenegro.

Broadway Sings for Pride

This digital queer event truly is all that jazz during lockdown. Every day at 4:30, Broadway Sings for Pride will be bringing a unique performance to YouTube. They have previously done an amazing RENT tribute act.

Good news for #Broadway fans! Broadway sings for Pride is sharing a performance every day for us all at 4:30 GMT. Up next? A Rent Union. Give it a watch: https://t.co/h1GhBcF4ba pic.twitter.com/jtD8K0Ow24 — BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) April 1, 2020

New shows over on Quibi

The newest queer platform, Quibi, is set to launch on April 6 with a lineup bursting with LGBT+ shows. From comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni presenting the hilarious Gayme Show! to Sasha Velour’s captivating Nightgowns, there are loads of programmes to plan a stunning watching party for a queer digital event during lockdown.

Mizzoni told HuffPost, “Our goal was always to create an environment where everyone’s represented, and everyone can come be dumb in the same place. We embark on the journey together, and if you have the most fun, you win!”

Werq the World livestream

In response to the closure of public spaces, these queens are ready to werq the digital world at 8pm on April 4. Legendary drag icon Lady Bunny and Drag Race season 6 winner, Bianca Del Rio will be hosting this show so expect shade galore. It will also feature Season 10 winner Aquaira, Kim Chi, Asia O’Hara, Season 7 winner Violet Chachki, and Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly to name but a few.

You can register to catch the show at this link.

Big Wigs Live! Weekly series

With a title like that, audience members are sure in for enormous wigs and a lot of humour. Radio personality and author of Drag: Combing Through the Big Wigs of Showbusiness Frank DeCaro has launched a new panel show every Thursday at 9 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.

DeCaro sits down for a kiki with drag royalty, including Miss Richfield 1981, and Drag Race stars Jaidynn Diore Fierce, and Soju. As the host said,“Pour yourself a Queer-antini and join us.”

Free online courses

There are a plethora of free online lectures happening online to engage with. Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande Foundation are currently running a series of talks covering fashion, art, and design each week. The course is described on their Instagram as, “A selection of inspirational and creative Sarabande talks streaming live into your home for limited (lockdown) period.”

The lecturers include noteworthy names such as British designer Molly Goddard. photographer Tim Walker, Bunny Kinney, Samuel Ross of A-COLD-WALL*, and artist Grayson Perry. Join in on the discussion with friends and maybe plan out fun fashion themed queer digital events during lockdown. The series of talks has already launched and you can check out previous ones at this link.