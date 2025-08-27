Unmissable LGBTQ+ acts and events at Electric Picnic 2025

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally from Thursday, August 28, to Sunday, August 31, promising a wild (and potentially wet) weekend full of LGBTQ+ talent. If you’re one of the approximately 80,000 attendees brave enough to weather the storm, don’t miss the following acts and events that can brighten up even the dampest of days.
Friday
George Houston
4-5pm
MindField: The Word
George Houston is an alternative Irish singer-songwriter with four studio albums, the most recent of which, TODC, released in June 2025.
Calum Agnew
5:30pm-6:30pm
ArtLot Stage
Calum Agnew offers a promising blend of intricately catchy pop melodies with soul and R&B.
Conan Gray
6-7pm
Main Stage
After the release of his new album Wishbone this month, be among the first to hear Conan Gray’s gorgeous new songs live!
The Simpler Life? with James & William
6:40-7:30pm
MindField: Ah, Hear
Join James Kavanagh and his partner William Murray for a live version of their popular podcast, which follows the couple as they leave Dublin to move to the countryside.
Chappell Roan
8-9:30pm
Main Stage
LGBTQ+ icon Chappell Roan will become a Midlands Princess this weekend as she takes to the Electric Picnic stage, performing hits like ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ ‘HOT TO GO!’ and ‘The Subway’.
Self Esteem
8:15-9:15pm
3 Music Stage
Self Esteem offers feminist, experimental pop music, full of powerful, joyful choirs and a uniquely empowering, boundary-pushing style.
Confidence Man
10-11pm
3 Music Stage
Australian electro-pop band Confidence Man brings energetic, infectious sounds and irresistible basslines.
Hozier
10:30pm-12am
Main Stage
Although not queer himself, this list of LGBTQ+ Electric Picnic acts would not be complete without Hozier, the ally of all allies.
SexyTadhg
12-1:15am
Spike Island
Singer, songwriter and electrifying performer SexyTadhg will bring audiences on an exhilarating journey that defies expectations.
JWY
3-4am
Cerebral Fortress
Dublin-based DJ and founder of foxgluv, JWY, is ready to keep the party going late into the night.
Saturday
Gearóid Farrelly
1-1:45pm
MindField: MANIFESTO
Gay comedian Gearóid Farrelly will join Jan Brierton in sharing poetry and prose at this special session.
The Dirty Circus
1-2pm
ArtLot Stage
Expect a combination of burlesque, drag, pole, comedy and circus performances at this fabulous live performance.
Minikimono
3-5pm
The Smirnoff Stage
DJ Minikimono has spent over 14 years filling dancefloors, clubs and venues across Ireland, and Electric Picnic will be no different.
Emer Maguire
3:10-3:25pm
Comedy Arena
Catch Northern Ireland’s brightest new comedy star explain what it means to be human, from the nuances of being a middle child to social awkwardness and online dating.
Róisín Ingle in conversation with Rosie O’Donnell
4-4:45pm
MindField: MANIFESTO
Columnist and features writer Róisín Ingle is joined by comedy star Rosie O’Donnell for the Women’s Podcast.
CHOP!
4:30-5:40pm
Brutopolis: Metro
Fresh off touring with THISISPOPBABY’s smash hit RIOT, Cian Kinsella (Lords of Strut) is bringing a violently stupid and stupidly violent deep dive into fragile egos, environmental collapse, and the absurdity of existence.
Puzzy Wrangler
6:30-7:30pm
Terminus Stage
Two girls, two decks, one beautiful relationship: DJ duo Puzzy Wrangler returns to Electric Picnic, bringing with them their flair for genre-bending music.
An Evening With Wee Daniel
7-8pm
The Theatre
Join Aoife Sweeney O’Connor for an absurdist autobiographical cabaret as they celebrate identity, Donegal and Daniel O’Donnell.
PrYmary Colours
8:45-9:45pm
Coke Studio
PrYmary Colours are a high-energy electronic duo from Dublin who host explicitly queer-friendly parties.
JWY
10-11:30pm
Anachronica
If you miss JWY on Friday night, fear not, as there’s another opportunity to see her on Saturday!
MAV666
1-2:30am
Cerebral Fortress
MAV666 is a techno DJ and producer with sets delivering a broad range of sounds, ranging from driving paces and percussive elements to melodic, fast-paced trance and upbeat groove tracks.
SexyTadhg
1-2am
Salty Dog
SexyTadhg also returns for a second night, sharing a heartfelt message to attendees: “See u in the muck x”.
Sunday
I’m Grand Mam
4:30-5:30pm
Electric Arena
PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey, who are just two boys from Cork, travel to Laois for another hilarious live podcast.
Orla Gartland
5:30-8:15pm
3 Music Stage
Orla Gartland’s music is a blend of indie folk pop with elements of alt-rock, punk and synth-pop.
Crystal Queer
7:15-8:45pm
Heineken House
Crystal Queer Club is a collective focused on platforming LGBTQ+ DJs,.
Gearóid Farrelly
7:20-7:45pm
Comedy Arena
Gearóid Farrelly also appears twice across the weekend, this time doing a set in the Comedy Arena.
Becky Hill
8:45-9:45pm
Main Stage
English singer-songwriter Becky Hill is known for dance and electronic tracks like ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’.
Shannen Blessing B2B DJ Rat King
10-11pm
Cerebral Fortress
Shannen Blessing is a DJ and producer from the east of Ireland. She goes B2B with DJ Rat King for an unmissable set.
DJ F*ggot
12:30-2am
Cerebral Fortress
Resident of Dublin queer dance party Bump, DJ F*ggot is dismantling traditional family values one high-BPM banger at a time.
RATHAUS
1:30-4am
ArtLot Stage
Rathaus is a queer tribe of party prophets and performance freaks, building spaces of freedom and expression.
Across the weekend: Mother After Dark
Of course, we couldn’t forget our friends at Mother, who will once again bring their queer dance party in the woods to the festival. The late-night celebration will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11pm to 4am, featuring DJs, drag performers, dancers and more. Expect queer joy, radical self-expression and dancefloor liberation, all under the shelter of the trees.
That concludes our list of LGBTQ+ acts and events to catch at Electric Picnic 2025. If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected]. Otherwise, put on your finest raingear and prepare to get stuck in!
