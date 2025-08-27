Unmissable LGBTQ+ acts and events at Electric Picnic 2025

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally from Thursday, August 28, to Sunday, August 31, promising a wild (and potentially wet) weekend full of LGBTQ+ talent. If you’re one of the approximately 80,000 attendees brave enough to weather the storm, don’t miss the following acts and events that can brighten up even the dampest of days.

Friday

George Houston

4-5pm

MindField: The Word

George Houston is an alternative Irish singer-songwriter with four studio albums, the most recent of which, TODC, released in June 2025.

Calum Agnew

5:30pm-6:30pm

ArtLot Stage

Calum Agnew offers a promising blend of intricately catchy pop melodies with soul and R&B.

Conan Gray

6-7pm

Main Stage

After the release of his new album Wishbone this month, be among the first to hear Conan Gray’s gorgeous new songs live!

The Simpler Life? with James & William

6:40-7:30pm

MindField: Ah, Hear

Join James Kavanagh and his partner William Murray for a live version of their popular podcast, which follows the couple as they leave Dublin to move to the countryside.

Chappell Roan

8-9:30pm

Main Stage

LGBTQ+ icon Chappell Roan will become a Midlands Princess this weekend as she takes to the Electric Picnic stage, performing hits like ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ ‘HOT TO GO!’ and ‘The Subway’.

Self Esteem

8:15-9:15pm

3 Music Stage

Self Esteem offers feminist, experimental pop music, full of powerful, joyful choirs and a uniquely empowering, boundary-pushing style.

Confidence Man

10-11pm

3 Music Stage

Australian electro-pop band Confidence Man brings energetic, infectious sounds and irresistible basslines.

Hozier

10:30pm-12am

Main Stage

Although not queer himself, this list of LGBTQ+ Electric Picnic acts would not be complete without Hozier, the ally of all allies.

SexyTadhg

12-1:15am

Spike Island

Singer, songwriter and electrifying performer SexyTadhg will bring audiences on an exhilarating journey that defies expectations.

JWY

3-4am

Cerebral Fortress

Dublin-based DJ and founder of foxgluv, JWY, is ready to keep the party going late into the night.

Saturday

Gearóid Farrelly

1-1:45pm

MindField: MANIFESTO

Gay comedian Gearóid Farrelly will join Jan Brierton in sharing poetry and prose at this special session.

The Dirty Circus

1-2pm

ArtLot Stage

Expect a combination of burlesque, drag, pole, comedy and circus performances at this fabulous live performance.

Minikimono

3-5pm

The Smirnoff Stage

DJ Minikimono has spent over 14 years filling dancefloors, clubs and venues across Ireland, and Electric Picnic will be no different.

Emer Maguire

3:10-3:25pm

Comedy Arena

Catch Northern Ireland’s brightest new comedy star explain what it means to be human, from the nuances of being a middle child to social awkwardness and online dating.

Róisín Ingle in conversation with Rosie O’Donnell

4-4:45pm

MindField: MANIFESTO

Columnist and features writer Róisín Ingle is joined by comedy star Rosie O’Donnell for the Women’s Podcast.

CHOP!

4:30-5:40pm

Brutopolis: Metro

Fresh off touring with THISISPOPBABY’s smash hit RIOT, Cian Kinsella (Lords of Strut) is bringing a violently stupid and stupidly violent deep dive into fragile egos, environmental collapse, and the absurdity of existence.

Puzzy Wrangler

6:30-7:30pm

Terminus Stage

Two girls, two decks, one beautiful relationship: DJ duo Puzzy Wrangler returns to Electric Picnic, bringing with them their flair for genre-bending music.

An Evening With Wee Daniel

7-8pm

The Theatre

Join Aoife Sweeney O’Connor for an absurdist autobiographical cabaret as they celebrate identity, Donegal and Daniel O’Donnell.

PrYmary Colours

8:45-9:45pm

Coke Studio

PrYmary Colours are a high-energy electronic duo from Dublin who host explicitly queer-friendly parties.

JWY

10-11:30pm

Anachronica

If you miss JWY on Friday night, fear not, as there’s another opportunity to see her on Saturday!

MAV666

1-2:30am

Cerebral Fortress

MAV666 is a techno DJ and producer with sets delivering a broad range of sounds, ranging from driving paces and percussive elements to melodic, fast-paced trance and upbeat groove tracks.

SexyTadhg

1-2am

Salty Dog

SexyTadhg also returns for a second night, sharing a heartfelt message to attendees: “See u in the muck x”.

Sunday

I’m Grand Mam

4:30-5:30pm

Electric Arena

PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey, who are just two boys from Cork, travel to Laois for another hilarious live podcast.

Orla Gartland

5:30-8:15pm

3 Music Stage

Orla Gartland’s music is a blend of indie folk pop with elements of alt-rock, punk and synth-pop.

Crystal Queer

7:15-8:45pm

Heineken House

Crystal Queer Club is a collective focused on platforming LGBTQ+ DJs,.

Gearóid Farrelly

7:20-7:45pm

Comedy Arena

Gearóid Farrelly also appears twice across the weekend, this time doing a set in the Comedy Arena.

Becky Hill

8:45-9:45pm

Main Stage

English singer-songwriter Becky Hill is known for dance and electronic tracks like ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’.

Shannen Blessing B2B DJ Rat King

10-11pm

Cerebral Fortress

Shannen Blessing is a DJ and producer from the east of Ireland. She goes B2B with DJ Rat King for an unmissable set.

DJ F*ggot

12:30-2am

Cerebral Fortress

Resident of Dublin queer dance party Bump, DJ F*ggot is dismantling traditional family values one high-BPM banger at a time.

RATHAUS

1:30-4am

ArtLot Stage

Rathaus is a queer tribe of party prophets and performance freaks, building spaces of freedom and expression.

Across the weekend: Mother After Dark

Of course, we couldn’t forget our friends at Mother, who will once again bring their queer dance party in the woods to the festival. The late-night celebration will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11pm to 4am, featuring DJs, drag performers, dancers and more. Expect queer joy, radical self-expression and dancefloor liberation, all under the shelter of the trees.

That concludes our list of LGBTQ+ acts and events to catch at Electric Picnic 2025. If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected]. Otherwise, put on your finest raingear and prepare to get stuck in!

