20 fantastic LGBTQ+ films to watch this Pride

Pride month is here, and there is plenty to do. From parades and parties to festivals and shows, there are loads of Pride events to attend to get out and about. But what about a chill night in for the more introverted queers or those who want a break from the social fun? Well, here’s a list of 20 LGBTQ+ films for your Pride movie night, with options for various moods and fancies!

Looking for something Irish?

The Queen of Ireland (2015)

A documentary film that celebrates and chronicles the journey of Ireland’s very own, Panti Bliss! The Queen of Ireland explores the icon’s experiences as a drag queen and an LGBTQ+ activist.

Dating Amber (2020)

Set in Kildare in the ’90s, Dating Amber features two closeted teens, Eddie and Amber, as they pretend to be in a straight relationship together to get their peers off their backs. Charming, heartfelt, and funny, Dating Amber is a must-watch!

Something historical?

Paris is Burning (1990)

Paris is Burning is the iconic documentary that explores the ballroom and drag house culture of the ’80s, focusing mostly on BIPOC and trans individuals in New York City.

Wilde (1997)

This biopic starring Stephen Fry chronicles the life of Irish poet, novelist, and playwright Oscar Wilde. The film explores his love affair with Lord Alfred Douglas and his sexuality being made public.

Pride (2014)

Set in 1984, Pride shares the narrative of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) and how they partnered with miners to further the lives of both communities.

BPM (2017)

This French film is set during the AIDS epidemic and tells the story of ACT UP Paris as they protest the government’s ignorance and disregard for the lives of those affected by AIDS.

Legendary Children [All of Them Queer] (2025)

Set to be released June 28 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Movies, Legendary Children explores the story of London’s 1972 Pride march and how it developed Pride into what it is today. In the lead-up to the release, you can watch director Rob Falconer be interviewed here.

Need a good cry?

Pariah (2011)

Pariah follows Brooklyn teenager Alike as she struggles to find comfort in her identity while also trying to please her family and friends. Achingly honest and raw, Pariah is a life-changing film.

Moonlight (2016)

A coming-of-age film in the truest sense, Moonlight progresses through the life of Chiron through childhood, adolescence, and adulthood as he grows up as a Black, gay boy in Miami.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Artist Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Heloise in secret. Portrait of a Lady on Fire follows the pair’s intricate connection and their growing and deepening relationship.

Looking to laugh?

Booksmart (2019)

After coming to the realisation that they’ve missed out on classic high school experiences by being overachievers, best friends Amy and Molly try to cram as much fun as they can into the night before graduation.

Fire Island (2022)

Fire Island follows a group of queer best friends as they go on their annual vacation to the queer haven that is Fire Island, through mishaps, adventures, and romance.

Bottoms (2023)

Laugh-out-loud hilarious and incredibly iconic, Bottoms tells the story of best friends Josie and PJ as they start a fight club at their high school to progress from “ugly, untalented gays”, and get with their cheerleader crushes.

Something edgy?

Bound (1996)

A crime film, Bound explores the relationship between ex-convict Corky, who enters into a love affair with Violet, a mobster’s girlfriend. In order to help Violet escape, the pair plans to steal $2 million from the mobster.

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

Love Lies Bleeding follows gym manager Lou and bodybuilder Jackie as they fall hard into love and get caught up in the crimes of Lou’s family.

I Saw the TV Glow (2024)

A horror film, I Saw the TV Glow tells the story of teenager Owen as he is introduced to a late-night TV show that opens to a supernatural world.

Craving sweet romance?

The Incredibly True Adventure of 2 Girls in Love (1995)

Endearing and cute, The Incredibly True Adventure of 2 Girls in Love explores the budding romance between out lesbian and outcast Randy and popular girl Evie.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

But I’m a Cheerleader is a campy classic that follows the aforementioned cheerleader, Megan, as her family and friends suspect her of being a lesbian and send her to so-called conversion camp. The film is funny and unserious, and the romance between Megan and rebellious Graham is perfect.

Anything’s Possible (2022)

A sweet rom-com directed by Billy Porter, Anything’s Possible tells the story of Kelsa, a trans teenager, as she falls in love with her classmate, Khal.

A Nice Indian Boy (2025)

Rounding off our list of LGBTQ+ films to watch for Pride is an exciting 2025 release. A Nice Indian Boy follows doctor Naveen as he brings his white fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional family.

While these are just a handful of many amazing LGBTQ+ films, hopefully there are a few on this list that can make for the perfect Pride movie night! Enjoy and Happy Pride!

